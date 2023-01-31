Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 10 girls’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the latest (Jan. 31) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
Girls’ top 10
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Sacred Heart (15) 21-3 158 1
2. Manual 21-2 142 2
3. Cooper (1) 17-3 120 3
4. McCracken County 24-2 116 4
5. Mercy 16-8 92 5
6. George Rogers Clark 15-6 68 7
7. Covington Holy Cross 21-5 39 NR
8. Henderson County 15-4 37 6
9. Ryle 17-7 29 8
10. Christian Academy 15-5 23 9
Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 21, Pulaski County 9, Graves County 7, North Laurel 5, Bethlehem 3, Pikeville 3, Central 2, Danville 2, Franklin County 2, Dixie Heights 1, Madison Central 1.
How @HLpreps voted
Region-by-region top fives
First Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Graves County
3. Christian Fellowship
4. Carlisle County
5. Mayfield
Second Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. Henderson County
2. Hopkins County Central
3. Crittenden County
4. Union County
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins
Third Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Meade County
3. Breckinridge County
4. Owensboro
5. Butler County
Fourth Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Bowling Green
2. Barren County
3. Franklin-Simpson
4. Metcalfe County
5. Monroe County
Fifth Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald
1. Bethlehem
2. Taylor County
3. Nelson County
4. North Hardin
5. John Hardin
Sixth Region
J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal
1. Mercy
2. Whitefield Academy
3. Bullitt East
4. North Bullitt
5. Bullitt Central
Seventh Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Sacred Heart
2. Manual
3. Central
4. Christian Academy
5. Assumption
Eighth Region
Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era
1. Spencer County
2. Anderson County
3. Owen County
4. Grant County
5. South Oldham
Ninth Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Cooper
2. Ryle
3. Covington Holy Cross
4. Dixie Heights
5. Conner
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Montgomery County
3. Paris
4. Bishop Brossart
5. Scott
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Frederick Douglass
2. Franklin County
3. Madison Central
4. Berea
5. Great Crossing
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Danville
2. Danville Christian
3. Southwestern
4. Rockcastle County
5. Pulaski County
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. North Laurel
2. Corbin
3. Knox Central
4. South Laurel
5. Bell County
14th Region
John Lowe, WYMT-TV
1. Perry County Central
2. Leslie County
3. Knott County Central
4. Owsley County
5. Hazard
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Pikeville
2. Lawrence County
3. Johnson Central
4. Martin County
5. Paintsville
16th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Boyd County
2. Russell
3. Rowan County
4. Ashland Blazer
5. Lewis County