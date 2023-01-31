Who’s No. 1 in the latest boys’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 10 boys’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the latest (Jan. 31) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
Boys’ top 10
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Warren Central (16) 21-1 160 1
2. Lexington Catholic 22-2 127 2
3. Covington Catholic 18-2 120 3
4. George Rogers Clark 16-4 106 6
5. (tie) Ballard 17-3 75 4
5. (tie) Great Crossing 20-4 75 5
7. Mason County 22-2 74 7
8. North Oldham 18-5 65 8
9. Lyon County 17-5 22 10
10. Bowling Green 21-4 18 NR
Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12, Frederick Douglass 9, Evangel Christian 8, Collins 5, Covington Holy Cross 2, Owensboro Catholic 1, North Laurel 1.
How @HLpreps voted
1
21
-
1
2
18
-
2
3
22
-
2
4
18
-
5
5
22
-
2
6
17
-
3
7
16
-
4
8
18
-
2
9
17
-
5
10
20
-
4
Region-by-region top fives
First Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Calloway County
3. Paducah Tilghman
4. Marshall County
5. Mayfield
Second Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. University Heights
2. Lyon County
3. Christian County
4. Madisonville-North Hopkins
5. Henderson County
Third Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Ohio County
3. Owensboro
4. McLean County
5. Butler County
Fourth Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Warren Central
2. Bowling Green
3. South Warren
4. Franklin-Simpson
5. Barren County
Fifth Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald
1. Taylor County
2. LaRue County
3. Elizabethtown
4. North Hardin
5. Central Hardin
Sixth Region
J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal
1. Evangel Christian
2. Western
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
4. Butler
5. DeSales
Seventh Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Ballard
2. Trinity
3. Male
4. Manual
5. St. Xavier
Eighth Region
Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era
1. North Oldham
2. Collins
3. Simon Kenton
4. Spencer County
5. Woodford County
Ninth Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Conner
2. Covington Catholic
3. Covington Holy Cross
4. Newport
5. Highlands
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Mason County
3. Campbell County
4. Harrison County
5. Scott
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Lexington Catholic
2. Frederick Douglass
3. Great Crossing
4. Madison Central
5. Lexington Christian
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Lincoln County
2. Pulaski County
3. West Jessamine
4. McCreary Central
5. Danville
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. North Laurel
2. Harlan
3. Harlan County
4. Corbin
5. South Laurel
14th Region
John Lowe, WYMT-TV
1. Hazard
2. Letcher County Central
3. Perry County Central
4. Breathitt County
5. Estill County
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Martin County
2. Pikeville
3. Shelby Valley
4. Pike County Central
5. Floyd Central
16th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Ashland Blazer
2. Boyd County
3. Russell
4. Morgan County
5. Fleming County