Who’s No. 1 in the latest boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 15) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2021-22 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.
Boys’ top 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Clark County (8) 26-1 80 1
2. Male - 22-4 64 2
3. Cov. Catholic - 20-4 54 6
4. Ballard - 21-6 45 7
5. North Laurel - 21-5 35 5
6. Ashland Blazer - 19-5 33 4
7. Bowling Green - 22-4 29 9
8. Warren Central - 19-3 28 NR
9. Pikeville - 24-1 24 NR
10. Greenwood - 22-4 18 8
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 16. Lou. DuPont Manual 7. McCracken County 5. Highlands 2.
How @HLpreps voted: Boys
1
Clark County
25-1
2
Male
22-4
3
Ashland Blazer
19-5
4
Ballard
21-6
5
Bowling Green
22-4
6
Covington Catholic
20-4
7
Warren Central
18-4
8
Pikeville
20-1
9
North Laurel
21-5
10
Manual
17-5
Girls’ top 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. George Rogers Clark (4) 24-1 74 2
2. McCracken County (2) 25-1 69 3
3. Sacred Heart (2) 24-3 67 1
4. Bullitt East - 24-3 52 4
5. Mercy - 19-7 47 7
6. Notre Dame - 19-3 41 5
7. DuPont Manual - 17-5 18 NR
8. Pikeville - 25-2 14 10
9. Anderson Co. - 23-4 13 6
10. Bowling Green - 22-6 12 8
Others receiving votes: Henderson Co. 9. Lou. Male 8. Bullitt Central 7. Lou. Christian Academy 3. Russell 3. Conner 2. Ryle 1.
How @HLpreps voted: Girls
1
Clark County
24-1
2
Sacred Heart
24-3
3
McCracken County
24-1
4
Bullitt East
24-3
5
Mercy
17-7
6
Pikeville
25-2
7
Notre Dame
19-3
8
Christian Academy-Louisville
19-8
9
Anderson County
22-4
10
Manual
16-5
Media members participating in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WSON, Henderson.