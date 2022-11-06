No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

  • Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) brought down by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) and another Georgia player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    1/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) brought down by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) and another Georgia player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is dragged down by Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    2/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is dragged down by Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries as Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    3/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries as Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, right, fends off Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    4/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, right, fends off Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    5/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Former Tennessee quarterback Payton Manning and his son Marshal watch an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    6/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Former Tennessee quarterback Payton Manning and his son Marshal watch an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    7/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs away from Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    8/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs away from Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    9/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive linemen Tramel Walthour (90) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    10/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive linemen Tramel Walthour (90) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) makes a catch as Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    11/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) makes a catch as Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    12/12

    No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) brought down by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) and another Georgia player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is dragged down by Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries as Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, right, fends off Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Former Tennessee quarterback Payton Manning and his son Marshal watch an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs away from Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive linemen Tramel Walthour (90) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) makes a catch as Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
·5 min read

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts.

Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and the Vols' high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation's top-ranked teams 27-13 Saturday.

After leading the Bulldogs to a national title last season, Bennett improved to 23-3 as a starter at Georgia.

''Competitive excellence, competitive toughness,'' said Georgia coach Kirby Smart when asked about Bennett's ability to shine on the grandest stages.

''He's a winner. Let's be honest. The guy knows how to win.''

Bennett passed for 257 yards, completing 17 of 25 passes. He had a 13-yard scoring run in the matchup against Hooker, regarded as a Heisman Trophy favorite. Maybe Bennett should be now?

Bennett insisted his only motivation was for the team's hopes of returning to the SEC championship game, not for his personal validation ''because at the end of the day we're playing for the East and if we lost it's a lower percentage we're playing in Atlanta.''

Added Bennett: ''I don't really care about quarterback vs. quarterback.''

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) turned the 25th regular-season matchup of the top two teams in the AP poll into a rout that made clear the defending national champions are still the team to beat.

''I kind of feel like it was a statement win,'' said Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who had five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

In a deafening and soggy Sanford Stadium, Georgia led 27-6 before Tennessee scored its first touchdown with 4:15 remaining.

Hooker, whose Heisman hopes were bolstered by a win over Alabama last month, passed for only 195 yards for Tennessee (8-1, 4-1). Hooker was sacked six times by star defensive tackle Jalen Carter and the Bulldogs.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said Georgia's defense was ''way more physical than Alabama.''

Georgia's special teams put more pressure on Tennessee. Punter Brett Thorson nailed a 75-yarder that went out of bounds at the Tennessee 1 in the first quarter. Jack Podlesny kicked two field goals.

Hooker threw an interception, lost a fumble that nearly resulted in a safety for Georgia and didn't throw a touchdown pass.

''''They are a great ball team,'' Hooker said. ''They played extremely hard, and they got the win today. We have got to clean some things up. It is a learning process.''

The Volunteers came in averaging almost 50 points per game.

The Volunteers rode that Alabama victory to the top spot in the first College Football Playoff ranking. Georgia was No. 3 in last week's CFP ranking.

That will change Tuesday.

The Vols were held to two first-half field goals as Georgia took a 24-6 halftime lead. Rain in the second half made it only more difficult to move against the Bulldogs' defense.

Bennett threw scoring passes of 37 yards to McConkey and 5 yards to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the first half.

There were more big plays in Georgia's passing game. Bennett had completions of 52 yards to Arian Smith and 49 yards to running back Kenny McIntosh.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Vols struggled in the big-game atmosphere, especially on offense where crowd noise contributed to a series of false starts and illegal procedure calls.

Tennessee's playoff hopes are far from gone, but the Vols are now going to need some help.

Georgia: Coming into the game, no team in FBS had more plays of at least 30 yards than Tennessee with 36.

Against the Bulldogs, the Vols' longest play was a 28-yard pass to Hyatt.

KEY INJURIES

After losing outside linebacker Nolan Smith, Georgia's leader with three sacks, to a season-ending injury last week, his replacement, Robert Beal, left game in third quarter with a neck injury. Chaz Chambliss took over for Beal. ... Tennessee RB Jabari Small was taken to the medical tent in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Wright took over as the lead running back.

HONORING LEGENDS

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all flags in the state, including at Sanford Stadium, to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of former longtime Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, who died at 90 on Oct. 28.

Georgia players wore a patch on their uniforms honoring Dooley, who won 201 games, the 1980 national championship and six SEC titles.

For the second week, Georgia players also wore a helmet decal honoring Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi, a Pro and College Football Hall of Famer who died on Oct. 19. There was a moment of silence for Dooley and Trippi before the game.

UP NEXT

Tennessee returns home to play Missouri on Saturday. The Vols have won the last three games in the series, including a 62-24 win at Missouri in 2021.

Georgia begins a stretch of back-to-back SEC road games when it plays at Mississippi State on Saturday night. Georgia has won the last three games in the series.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Canada Ravens lose opener to Papua New Guinea at Rugby League World Cup

    LEEDS, United Kingdom — The Canada Ravens lost their opener at the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday as Papua New Guinea scored 26 second-half points en route to a 34-12 victory. The Canadian women, who beat PNG at the 2017 tournament for their first-ever international win, acquitted themselves well but paid for unforced errors. And the Ravens had no answers as the Orchids grew in confidence and flair in the second half. Tries on either side of halftime by elusive fullback Martha Molowia

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Toronto first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award. The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position. Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third. He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games. Gold Gloves are

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Curling Canada to stick with 18-team format at men's and women's national playdowns

    OTTAWA — Curling Canada will stick with its 18-team format at the men's and women's national championships this season. The federation first used the format last year when the Tim Hortons Brier and Scotties Tournament of Hearts were held in a so-called bubble in Calgary due to the pandemic. The 14 member associations will continue to be represented at the playdowns along with three wild-card teams (based on Canadian rankings) and the defending champion. The federation said the move to make the 1

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo