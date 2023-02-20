Who’s No. 1 in the final boys’ high school basketball media rankings?

Jared Peck
·3 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Below are the top 10 boys’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the final (Feb. 20) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.

Boys’ top 10

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Warren Central (16) 27-1 160 1

2. Lexington Catholic 28-2 144 2

3. North Oldham 23-5 106 3

4. George Rogers Clark 22-5 95 4

5. Covington Catholic 24-4 69 5

6. Ballard 23-4 63 T6

7. Great Crossing 25-5 61 T6

8. Frederick Douglass 26-2 57 9

9. Lyon County 25-5 55 8

10. Evangel Christian 26-4 33 10

Others receiving votes: Male 20, Bowling Green 9, North Laurel 6, Conner 1, McCracken County 1.

How @HLpreps voted

1.

Warren Central

27

-

1

2.

Lexington Catholic

28

-

2

3.

North Oldham

23

-

5

4.

Frederick Douglass

26

-

2

5.

Lyon County

25

-

5

6.

Evangel Christian

26

-

4

7.

Covington Catholic

24

-

4

8.

Male

20

-

10

9.

George Rogers Clark

22

-

5

10.

Ballard

23

-

4

Region-by-region top fives

1st Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Murray

3. Paducah Tilghman

4. Marshall County

5. Mayfield

2nd Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. Lyon County

2. Christian County

3. Henderson County

4. University Heights

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins

3rd Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Owensboro Catholic

2. Ohio County

3. Owensboro

4. McLean County

5. Butler County

4th Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Warren Central

2. Bowling Green

3. South Warren

4. Warren East

5. Franklin-Simpson

5th Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News

1. LaRue County

2. Taylor County

3. Elizabethtown

4. North Hardin

5. Washington County

6th Region

Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV

1. Evangel Christian

2. Pleasure Ridge Park

3. Western

4. Butler

5. DeSales

7th Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Ballard

2. Male

3. Trinity

4. Manual

5. St. Xavier

8th Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. North Oldham

2. Grant County

3. Collins

4. Simon Kenton

5. Spencer County

9th Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Lloyd Memorial

5. Newport

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Campbell County

4. Harrison County

5. Bracken County

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Lexington Catholic

2. Frederick Douglass

3. Great Crossing

4. Madison Central

5. Lexington Christian

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Pulaski County

2. Lincoln County

3. West Jessamine

4. Danville

5. Boyle County

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. North Laurel

2. Harlan County

3. South Laurel

4. Corbin

5. Harlan

14th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Hazard

2. Perry County Central

3. Breathitt County

4. Letcher County Central

5. Estill County

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express

1. Pikeville

2. Pike County Central

3. Shelby Valley

4. Martin County

5. Floyd Central

16th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Ashland Blazer

4. Morgan County

5. Fleming County

Latest Stories