Who’s No. 1 in the final boys’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 10 boys’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the final (Feb. 20) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
Boys’ top 10
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Warren Central (16) 27-1 160 1
2. Lexington Catholic 28-2 144 2
3. North Oldham 23-5 106 3
4. George Rogers Clark 22-5 95 4
5. Covington Catholic 24-4 69 5
6. Ballard 23-4 63 T6
7. Great Crossing 25-5 61 T6
8. Frederick Douglass 26-2 57 9
9. Lyon County 25-5 55 8
10. Evangel Christian 26-4 33 10
Others receiving votes: Male 20, Bowling Green 9, North Laurel 6, Conner 1, McCracken County 1.
How @HLpreps voted
1.
27
-
1
2.
28
-
2
3.
23
-
5
4.
26
-
2
5.
25
-
5
6.
26
-
4
7.
24
-
4
8.
20
-
10
9.
22
-
5
10.
23
-
4
Region-by-region top fives
1st Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Murray
3. Paducah Tilghman
4. Marshall County
5. Mayfield
2nd Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. Lyon County
2. Christian County
3. Henderson County
4. University Heights
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins
3rd Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Ohio County
3. Owensboro
4. McLean County
5. Butler County
4th Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Warren Central
2. Bowling Green
3. South Warren
4. Warren East
5. Franklin-Simpson
5th Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County Herald News
1. LaRue County
2. Taylor County
3. Elizabethtown
4. North Hardin
5. Washington County
6th Region
Dominique Yates, WLKY-TV
1. Evangel Christian
2. Pleasure Ridge Park
3. Western
4. Butler
5. DeSales
7th Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Ballard
2. Male
3. Trinity
4. Manual
5. St. Xavier
8th Region
Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era
1. North Oldham
2. Grant County
3. Collins
4. Simon Kenton
5. Spencer County
9th Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Conner
2. Covington Catholic
3. Covington Holy Cross
4. Lloyd Memorial
5. Newport
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Mason County
3. Campbell County
4. Harrison County
5. Bracken County
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Lexington Catholic
2. Frederick Douglass
3. Great Crossing
4. Madison Central
5. Lexington Christian
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Pulaski County
2. Lincoln County
3. West Jessamine
4. Danville
5. Boyle County
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. North Laurel
2. Harlan County
3. South Laurel
4. Corbin
5. Harlan
14th Region
John Lowe, WYMT-TV
1. Hazard
2. Perry County Central
3. Breathitt County
4. Letcher County Central
5. Estill County
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Pikeville
2. Pike County Central
3. Shelby Valley
4. Martin County
5. Floyd Central
16th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Boyd County
2. Russell
3. Ashland Blazer
4. Morgan County
5. Fleming County