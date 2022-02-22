Who’s No. 1 in the final 2022 boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top teams in the final (Feb. 22) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2021-22 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.
Boys’ top 10
Rank-School (FPV), Rcd, TP, Pvs
1. Clark County (8) 28-1 80 1
2. Male - 23-5 65 2
3. Cov. Catholic - 23-4 62 3
4. Ballard - 24-6 51 4
5. Warren Central - 21-3 45 8
6. North Laurel - 23-5 41 5
7. Ashland Blazer - 21-5 32 6
8. Bowling Green - 23-5 22 7
9. Pikeville - 27-2 14 9
10. McCracken County - 24-2 8 NR
†(tie) Greenwood - 24-5 8 10
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 3. Lou. Western 2. Lou. DuPont Manual 2. Bath Co. 1. Lyon Co. 1. Murray 1. Woodford Co. 1. Collins 1.
How @HLpreps voted: Boys
1
Clark County
2
Male
3
Warren Central
4
Covington Catholic
5
Bowling Green
6
Ballard
7
Ashland Blazer
8
Pikeville
9
North Laurel
10
Woodford County
Girls’ top 10
Rank-School (FPV), Rcd, TP, Pvs
1. Sacred Heart (4) 22-3 75 3
2. McCracken County (3) 28-1 73 2
3. Clark County (1) 26-2 55 1
4. Mercy - 21-7 53 5
5. Notre Dame - 21-3 51 6
(tie) Bullitt East - 26-4 51 4
7. Pikeville - 26-2 20 8
8. Anderson Co. - 26-4 14 9
9. Henderson Co. - 20-4 10 NR
(tie) Manual - 18-6 10 7
Others receiving votes: Russell 9. Male 6. Meade Co. 3. Bowling Green 3. Lou. Christian Academy 3. Breckinridge Co. 1. Ashland Blazer 1. Cooper 1. Owensboro Catholic 1.
How @HLpreps voted: Girls
1
Sacred Heart
2
Clark County
3
Mercy
4
McCracken County
5
Bullitt East
6
Notre Dame
7
Pikeville
8
Christian Academy-Louisville
9
Anderson County
10
Cooper
Media members participating in this week’s poll: Daily News, Bowling Green; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WSON, Henderson; Kentucky Today, Louisville.