Who has the No. 1 celebrity memoir of the past 10 years? The answer might surprise you

Fall is a time for turning leaves, cooling temps and, oddly enough, quite a lot of celebrity memoirs. They are as prevalent as sweaters and pumpkin spice this time of year. In the coming months alone, we'll see memoirs from Kelly Ripa, Steve-O, Constance Wu, William Shatner, Geena Davis, Ralph Macchio, Tom Felton, Matthew Perry and Bono.

So we decided it would be interesting to go back to our USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list archives and track down the Top 10 celebrity memoirs based on sales from the past decade. What we found was a collection of actors, comics, musicians and personalities that had some interesting and entertaining things to say.

Let the countdown begin:

10. 'Howard Stern Comes Again' by Howard Stern

“Howard Stern Comes Again,” by Howard Stern.
“Howard Stern Comes Again,” by Howard Stern.

The iconic radio host turned reflective in 2019 and shared with readers some of his best interviews over the years with famous guests as well as some of his own regrets regarding those interviews. A health scare in 2017 played a large part in Stern’s decision to write the book. At the time, Stern told USA TODAY, “I freaked out and so, it did cause me to reflect on what it is I was most proud of in my career, what is it I might want."

"Comes Again" is Stern's third No. 1 book on our bestsellers list. His first No. 1 on USA TODAY’s list was 1993's "Private Parts," which also happened to be the very first No. 1 in the list's history. Stern followed that up with 1995's "Miss America" which debuted at  No. 1.

9. 'Me' by Elton John

“Me,” by Elton John: The music icon tells his story for the first time in an intimate autobiography, charting the stumbles and triumphs on his path to enduring superstardom.
“Me,” by Elton John: The music icon tells his story for the first time in an intimate autobiography, charting the stumbles and triumphs on his path to enduring superstardom.

2019 was a busy year for Elton John. The music luminary released his autobiography "Me" not long after his Academy Award-winning biopic "Rocketman" was released in theaters, with John serving as an executive producer.

USA TODAY called "Me" "an engrossing read for any longtime fan," that was "chock-full of dishy celebrity anecdotes as John recounts funny and sometimes sad stories about his famous friends, collaborators and acquaintances." The book debuted at No. 2 on the bestsellers list and remained on the list for 13 consecutive weeks.

8. 'Will' by Will Smith with Mark Manson

“Will,” by Will Smith with Mark Manson.
“Will,” by Will Smith with Mark Manson.

The global superstar intimately opened up about his transformation from a fearful child in West Philadelphia to a box-office titan in his memoir. In it, Smith talks about his abusive father, his jealousy over Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with rapper Tupac Shakur and various touchstone moments in his storied career. "Will" debuted at No. 3 in November 2021 and remained on the list for 15 weeks.

The memoir would briefly return to the list again in April after the infamous Oscar slap. Just one week after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face at the 94th Academy Awards and told him to "keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth," Smith issued an apology to Rock on Instagram.

7. 'The Storyteller' by Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl's memoir tracks his upbringing in northern Virginia, the explosion of Nirvana and how the Foo Fighters helped rescue him emotionally.
Dave Grohl's memoir tracks his upbringing in northern Virginia, the explosion of Nirvana and how the Foo Fighters helped rescue him emotionally.

Subtitled "Tales of Life and Music," Grohl chronicles his musical evolution growing up in Northern Virginia to his success with Nirvana and later the Foo Fighters. The memoir debuted at No. 2 in October 2021 and remained on the list for a total of 15 weeks.

USA TODAY music reporter Melissa Ruggieri said, "Grohl is a reliable narrator who inherently possesses conversational wit and a photographic memory for details, such as the brown shag carpeting in Sound City Studios where Nirvana recorded “Nevermind” and the words his beloved mother, Virginia, told him when he informed her he was quitting school to pursue music: 'You better be good.'"

6. 'Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (and Other Concerns)' by Mindy Kaling

&quot;Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)&quot; by Mindy Kaling
"Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)" by Mindy Kaling

The actress and comedy writer shared her observations on romance, friendship and Hollywood in the first of her two books of personal essays and stories. Debuting at No. 31 in November 2011, the book stayed on the list for 16 weeks.

Kaling, formerly of "The Mindy Project" and "The Office," would follow up a few years later with her book "Why Not Me," which debuted at No. 4 in September 2015 and stayed on the list for 17 weeks.

5. 'Bossypants' by Tina Fey

&quot;Bossypants,&quot; by Tina Fey
"Bossypants," by Tina Fey

The comedy writer and actress riffed on her life and career when she penned  "Bossypants." The collection of autobiographical essays debuted on our list at No. 5 in April 2011 and would stay on the list for a whopping 77 weeks.

At the time, USA TODAY staffers wrote of the book: "If you're a fan of the 'Saturday Night Live' and '30 Rock' star, famous for her spot-on imitation of Sarah Palin, you will love this collection of autobiographical essays. Even if you're not a die-hard fan, you'll still laugh now and then. You can't help it."

4. 'Born to Run' by Bruce Springsteen

'Born to Run' by Bruce Springsteen
'Born to Run' by Bruce Springsteen

The beloved rocker opened up about his career and personal life, including his struggle with depression, in this memoir that debuted at No. 2 on the bestsellers list in October 2016. The book would remain on the list for 15 consecutive weeks.

In a four-star review for USA TODAY, Mark Damsker called "Born to Run" a "narrative gift" and said it was an "intimate look back on a remarkable yet troubled life."

Springsteen followed "Born to Run" by co-writing the bestseller "Renegades: Born in the USA" with former president Barack Obama in 2021. In the book, the pair shares their friendship and their conversations about life, music and love for America.

3. 'Yes Please' by Amy Poehler

&quot;Yes Please&quot; by Amy Poehler
"Yes Please" by Amy Poehler

Though not well received by USA TODAY, noting the book "gets off to an ominous start with a preface called 'Writing Is Hard,'" readers gave Poehler a resounding 'Yes!' by purchasing her first book. The star of "Parks and Recreation" mined her own life story and waxed philosophic on ideas, stories and questions about life itself, both the sweet and the sad.

The collection of autobiographical essays debuted at No. 5 in November 2014 and would spend a total of 34 weeks on the list.

2. 'Born a Crime' by Trevor Noah

The memoir, subtitled "Stories From a South African Childhood," debuted at No. 29 in November 2016 and would spend a total of 71 weeks on the list. Through a collection of stories, "The Daily Show" host recounted the trials and tribulations of growing up as a mixed-race child during and after apartheid in South Africa.

In a USA TODAY review, Gene Seymour wrote "what makes 'Born a Crime' such a soul-nourishing pleasure, even with all its darker edges and perilous turns, is reading Noah recount in brisk, warmly conversational prose how he learned to negotiate his way through the bullying and ostracism."

1. 'Greenlights' by Matthew McConaughey

'Greenlights' by Matthew McConaughey
'Greenlights' by Matthew McConaughey

The Academy Award-winning actor mined his journals over the past 35 years to pen his memoir at the age of 50. Within its pages, McConaughey wrote candidly about his own successes and failures, joys and sorrows and the wisdom he gained from these experiences. A hit with readers, "Greenlights" debuted at No. 1 in October 2020 and would spend a total of 58 weeks on the bestsellers list.

In an interview with USA TODAY's Morgan Hines, he said, "I tried to give context to everything (in the book) and be very self-effacing about when I was on it, when I was off it, when I thought I had it, when I dropped it. I did a huge amount of laughing with myself when writing. I did a huge amount of crying – most of my tears came from being able to go back and feel the love that my family had."

