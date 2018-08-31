No. 1 Bison playing for FCS history in 2018

(STATS) - The weight of history rests squarely on defending FCS champion North Dakota State this season.

Anything but winning another national title in their 122nd season of college football will suffice with the Bison.

When the preseason No. 1 team hosts Cal Poly and its triple option offense in the season opener at the Fargodome Saturday, the Bison will begin a march they hope will go back to Frisco, Texas, where they would try to win a record seventh FCS title in eight years. They are tied with Georgia Southern - which now plays on the FBS level - for the most titles with six.

Should the Bison complete their mission, fifth-year coach Chris Klieman would join former Youngstown State coach Jim Tressel as the second head coach to win a record four FCS titles.

Saturday's eighth meeting with Cal Poly - NDSU leads the all-time series 4-3 - is one of eight games in the challenge series between the Big Sky and Missouri Valley conferences this season. The Bison, who were 14-1 last season, represent the Valley as its seven-time defending champion.

"Everybody's just so excited because we've been practicing for so long and beating each other up. It's fun to get an opportunity to play somebody else," Klieman said. "At the same respect, we know we're going to have some young guys make some mistakes. Part of that is going to be anxiety and nervousness. I know our crowd is going to be into it, I know our crowd is going to be electric.

"I know always those first games are exciting because it's been a long time since we've been hosting a game in the Fargodome - since last December."

Cal Poly blew an opportunity to play at the Fargodome in second round of the 2016 playoffs when it was upset by San Diego at home in the first round. Some of the Mustangs' key players, including quarterback Khaleel Jenkins and leading rusher Joe Protheroe, were injured last season, when their team fell to a 1-10 finish.

Those two are back as seniors as Cal Poly seeks to rebound in its 100th season of football.

While facing the triple option is never easy, North Dakota State boasts what's likely going to be the best defense in the FCS, led by defensive end Greg Menard, linebacker Jabril Cox and strong safety Robbie Grimsley. The Bison faced Wofford's triple option in last year's national quarterfinals and had all the answers in a 42-10 rout.

"You still have to stop the dive, you still have to stop the fullback, no matter who's playing back there," Klieman said.

North Dakota State opens the season with a four-game homestand and will play seven regular-season games at the Fargodome and perhaps three more in the playoffs.

The road is paved for the Bison to get back to Frisco for a shot at FCS history.