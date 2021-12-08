The No. 1 best-selling pillows on Amazon are on sale for less than $30 right now: 'I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're having difficulty sleeping at night, it can be hard to narrow down the reason. Mattress too hard? Comforter too hot? If you suspect your pillows may be to blame – today is your lucky day. Some of the best pillows on Amazon just went on sale for a limited time only!

Beckham Hotel Collection is a top-rated brand on Amazon that shoppers love for their luxury, "hotel quality" linens. From sheets and mattress pads to pillows and comforters, almost all of the brand's products have thousands of positive reviews.

The pillows, in particular, are a super popular pick with Amazon shoppers. Both the Queen Size Set and the King Size Set have over 150,000 ratings and are No. 1 best sellers.

And here's some exciting news if you do need new pillows – both the Queen size pillows and the King size pillows are on sale. For a limited time only, you can score the pillows for only $29.99 in the Queen size and for only $46.49 in the King size when you apply the on-site coupon for 25% off.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2, $29.99 (Orig. $39.99)

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2, $46.49 (Orig. $61.99)

Given that these are among the best pillows on Amazon, it shouldn't be surprising that both the Queen Size Set and the King Size Set have a 4.5 out of five-star rating.

One new parent raved about the pillows writing, "The Today Show recommended these pillows. In a haze, I swiped to make my purchase. I literally hit the pillow and was out before our newest addition was asleep. Apparently, I slept so good that night that I didn’t hear the baby crying or hear my husband up with her. Hands down – the best pillow!!"

Another satisfied sleeper commented, "So happy I ordered these pillows! They are the perfect combo of soft and firm. I have been sleeping better and waking with less soreness in my neck. I was previously sleeping with a memory foam pillow that was just way too firm. This is so much better!"

It's not often that top-rated products like these go on sale on Amazon, so don't wait to place your order. You won't regret it.

