These No. 1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are in stock, ready to ship and 38% off on Amazon

It's no secret that COVID-19 tests are pretty hard to come by these days. Some people report waiting hours in line at clinics and testing sites, while at-home tests are nearly impossible to find in stores. That's why you shouldn't think twice about stocking up on the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test that is now in stock and available to ship on Amazon. They're a No. 1 best seller with 4.1 out of 5 stars, and right now, they're on sale. A pack of two tests is just $24.88, down from $39.99.

While most health care professionals agree that PCR tests offer the most accurate and reliable results, at-home COVID-19 tests can certainly offer a lot in the way of peace of mind. If you're feeling sick, an at-home test like the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test can help you determine if you just have a simple cold or COVID-19.

Even if you aren't feeling sick right now, it's probably a good idea to stock your medicine cabinet with a few of these popular at-home COVID-19 tests while you can get your hands on them. They'll certainly come in handy down the line if you do start to feel ill.

As mentioned above, you can get a two-pack of the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Tests for $24.88. But if you have a large family or want to share them with friends and family, consider buying the pack of 40 for $475, down from $499. If you do the math, buying the pack of 40 is slightly more cost-effective per test.

