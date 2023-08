An opening weekend filled with 5A upsets led to shakeup in the latest Idaho high school football media poll released Tuesday.

Eagle climbed to No. 1 in 5A after a 36-33 win over Meridian. And previous No. 1 Rigby, the two-time defending state champ, fell to No. 5 after a neutral-site loss to Coeur d’Alene.

See the full rankings from 5A to 1A Division II below.