Cemat A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 22 February 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 1/2023

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024

The financial calendar for 2023/2024 has been scheduled as follows:

2023:

22.02.2023 Annual Report 2022

23.03.2023 Annual General Meeting

31.08.2023 Interim Report, H1

2024:

21.02.2024 Annual Report 2023

21.03.2024 Annual General Meeting





Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment



