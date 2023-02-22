No. 1/2023 - Financial calendar 2023/2024
Copenhagen, 22 February 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 1/2023
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024
The financial calendar for 2023/2024 has been scheduled as follows:
2023:
22.02.2023 Annual Report 2022
23.03.2023 Annual General Meeting
31.08.2023 Interim Report, H1
2024:
21.02.2024 Annual Report 2023
21.03.2024 Annual General Meeting
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board
