No. 02 Ganassi Cadillac Spins Late, Wins Sebring Anyway

With under 90 minutes to go in today's 12 Hours of Sebring, the No. 02 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing gave up the overall lead to serve a penalty. The drive-through for hitting an LMP3 car demoted driver Earl Bamber to second, behind the No. 5 JDC Miller Cadillac being driven by Richard Westbrook.

Bamber got past Westbrook just past the 11 hour mark. Then, moments later, he spun on his own while lapping a GT car. That demoted him back to second.

He had the lead again within ten minutes.

Bamber never looked back from there, taking Chip Ganassi Racing's second win since partnering with Cadillac in 2021. He is joined on the top step of the podium by Alex Lynn and Neel Jani, who joined the team in relief of Kevin Magnussen after he rejoined Haas in Formula 1 earlier this month. The victory is CGR's second at Sebring, joining a win in a Ford-powered Riley Daytona Prototype in 2014, shortly after the merger of Grand-Am and the American Le Mans Series.

The battle in GTD Pro was similarly competitive throughout the 12-hour race, but the No. 3 Corvette of Jordan Taylor, Antonio Garcia, and Nicky Catsburg took the lead in the final third and never looked back. The win is not only the first for Corvette Racing in the new-for-2022 GTD Pro class but the first-ever win for a Corvette C8.R GTE car in the GT3-balanced trim the team was required to create to join the new class this season. The No. 63 TR3 Racing Lamborghini and No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes complete the podium, while the No. 24 Rahal-Letterman Lanigan BMW and No. 9 Pfaff Porsche that had been Corvette's toughest competition throughout the early hours finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the pro-am classes, the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari of Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, and Antonio Fuoco beat out the No. 32 Gilbert Korthoff Mercedes by 49 seconds. The No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari finished the class podium. The No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen and No. Sean Creech Motorsports entries took class wins in LMP2 and LMP3, respectively.

IMSA takes the next two weekends off before returning for its first sprint race of the season on April 10th. That race will be at Long Beach, the Saturday before the IndyCar race.

