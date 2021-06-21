  • Oops!
Nneka Ogwumike misses USA Olympics roster cut again, raising eyebrows

Jason Owens
·4 min read
USA Basketball announced a loaded women's roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on Monday. But one omission is drawing some heat.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike missed the cut — again. The six-time WNBA All-Star and 2016 league MVP has been a regular for Team USA, playing in 59 international games including gold-medal runs in the 2014 and 2018 FIBA World Cups. 

But she's never played in the Olympics. She didn't make the 2016 Team USA roster in the same year she was named WNBA MVP. And she won't play in Tokyo next month despite her regular presence with Team USA since 2017. 

Team USA head coach Dawn Staley addressed Ogwumike's omission when the teams were announced, citing her health as a concern. Ogwumike suffered a knee sprain on June 1 and was given a 4-6 week timeline for a return to play. She remains sidelined three weeks into that timeline.

“Breaks my heart that Nneka isn’t on this team,” Staley said, per the San Jose Mercury News. “Having to make a decision today, if we had to make a decision a month from now I’m sure she’d be healthy. This was one of the things she wanted to do.”

Nneka Ogwumike of USA reacts during the FIBA Women&#39;s Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2020 Group A match between Mozambique and USA at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall on February 8, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Nneka Ogwumike won't suit up for Team USA in Tokyo. (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

2019 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is another high-profile omission dealing with injury. But her return to basketball after back surgery remains unclear with a timeline expected to extend into August at the earliest. Team USA is scheduled to play its first game in Tokyo on July 27. Ogwumike's timeline would have her ready to play by then.

Another player dealing with injury who did make the cut is Diana Taurasi, an Olympics mainstay. The Phoenix Mercury announced on May 25 that Taurasi suffered a fractured sternum and was expected to miss four weeks. The four-time Olympic gold medalist has yet to return to play, but it appears that Team USA is satisfied that her injury status will allow her to compete. She told reporters on a video call Monday that she's "feeling much better."

Ogwumike did not immediately address her omission from the team on Monday. But her younger sister and Sparks teammate Chiney Ogwumike did on social media. She's not pleased.

"Someone great is ALWAYS going to get snubbed from Team USA,” Chiney wrote. “‘Bad timing.’ ‘Too much talent.’ With so many amazing players, it comes with the territory.

“But to be told (1) to wait your turn and (2) you are doing everything right — including leading Team USA in scoring last year & winning MVP of the most recent Olympic Qualifying Tournament — and (3) you are going above and beyond in pursuit of this dream … it just doesn’t feel right.”

Chiney also appeared to reference Team USA's treatment of now five-time Olympian Taurasi and her placement on the roster while dealing with injury. She didn't mention Taurasi by name, but wondered why her sister hasn't receive the same treatment from Team USA that "other stars" have.

"Just wish that the process operated with the same grace that is has delivered OTHER stars … the grace that she bestows every person she’s (sic) meets," Chiney continued. "But instead, this is the 2nd time that my family has been heartbroken for her."

Chiney wasn't the only person questioning Ogwumike's omission on Monday. Journalists who cover the game also weighed in.

