Dutch insurers' shares hit by unfavourable court ruling

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Shares of Dutch insurers took a hit on Wednesday as a court ruling in a years-long fight over investment-linked products re-opened the prospect of large compensation claims.

In a case against insurer NN Group, a court in the Hague on Tuesday said the company had at various points offered customers insufficient information about the costs linked to their products, striking down a 2017 ruling that had cleared the company of these allegations.

NN Group traded down 13.5% at 0750 GMT in Amsterdam, while fellow Dutch insurer ASR fell 8.6%, as NN warned of the possibly "material adverse effect" of the interim court ruling.

NN Group and other Dutch insurers have been dealing with issues related to these insurance policies, popularly known as "woekerpolissen" for years.

The common theme is that customers were not informed how much of their premiums went to actual investments, and how much went to cover insurers’ costs.

"This also has impact for the legal cases against other Dutch insurers, who all sold similar unit-linked products at the time," KBC analysts wrote in a note.

"Following the acquisition of Aegon NL, ASR now has 2.4 million of these unit-linked products pending."

NN said it would bring an appeal against the interim judgment to the Dutch Supreme Court, arguing the district court had misinterpreted "the law and societal views at the time the investment-linked products had been sold".

Although the interim judgement did not lead to an immediate obligation for NN to compensate customers, the company said the case could ultimately have "substantial" financial consequences, which could not be reliably estimated at this time.

Between 2008 and 2010, Dutch insurers collectively paid clients about 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in compensation over similar policies, but several consumer groups have since filed suits arguing the compensation was too low.

($1 = 0.9464 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens and Christina Fincher)