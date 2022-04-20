NMSDC Introduces The Equity Honors at the Minority Business Economic Forum

National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.
·3 min read

New York, New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) introduces its newest awards program, The Equity Honors, as part of its inaugural Minority Business Economic Forum (the Forum) held May 11-13, 2022, with Honorary Chair, John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments.

The Equity Honors will be presented to corporate chief officers who have been recognized by their peers and our community as the true leaders at the vanguard of economic equity and minority business integration. They are the bold ones, breaking open old circles of influence and opportunity to usher in talent, perspectives, and expertise that have been too long ignored. They are the visionaries, creating the conditions for minority businesses to fully realize their vast, untapped impact on the American economy and quality of life. And they are unshakable, the living blueprints for upending the status quo and making the kinds of changes that change everything.

Nominations were accepted in the following categories during the month of March 2022: CEO, COO, CFO, CIO, CMO, CDO, and CPO of the Year (or equivalent position). The 2022 Equity Honor Nominees include:

  • Craig Arnold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Eaton Corporation

  • Daryl Bible, Chief Financial Officer, Truist

  • Melody Birmingham, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, Duke Energy

  • Rogerio Branco, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Eaton Corporation

  • Gordon Brooks, Chief Procurement Officer, Eli Lilly and Company

  • Mark Crawford, Senior Vice President & Global, Head of Diversity Equity & Inclusion, BP America, Inc.

  • Leonardo (Len) DeCandia, Chief Procurement Officer, President, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Johnson & Johnson

  • Nedra Dickson, Global Supplier Inclusion & Diversity Client Lead, Accenture

  • Brian Downer, Chief Procurement Officer & Executive Vice President, Truist

  • Reuben Essandoh, Director, Supplier Diversity, Capital One Financial Corp.

  • James Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Company

  • Karen Fichuk, Chief Executive Officer, Randstad USA

  • Clint Grimes, Chief Procurement Officer, Capital One Financial Corp.

  • Cheryl Harris, Senior Vice President Sourcing and Procurement Solutions, Allstate

  • Brett Hart, President, United Airlines

  • Monica Jackson, Vice President, Global Inclusion & Diversity, Eaton Corporation

  • Chad Johnson, Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer, Humana, Inc.

  • Rachel Kutz, Vice President, Consumer Supply Chain & Global Logistics, AT&T Inc.

  • Rob Lidster, Chief Procurement Officer, Haier US Solutions Inc

  • Ana Elena Marziano, Chief Procurement Officer, Procter & Gamble Company

  • Wendy McSweeney, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Truist

  • Gregory Michel, Head of Procurement, National Basketball Association

  • Lissa Miller, Chief Supplier Diversity Officer, Truist

  • Jennifer Moceri, Vice President, Global Procurement & Chief Procurement Officer, Google, Inc.

  • Curt Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistra Energy

  • Drew Otoo, Senior Vice President, Global Vaccines, Merck Human Health, Merck

  • Paris Pavlou, Executive Director Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, General Motors Company, LLC

  • Hemant Porwal, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain & Operations, Wesco Anixter

  • Jonas Prising, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, ManpowerGroup

  • Christena Pyle, Chief Equity Officer, Dentsu

  • Ric Schneider, Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Phil Seidler, Senior Vice President Supply Chain, Vistra Energy

  • Todd Stohlmeyer, Global Lead Procurement and Transportation, Cargill

  • Taryn Thompson, Chief Procurement Officer, Bank of America Corporation

  • Anthony (Tony) Tomczak, Vice President, Corporate Services & Chief Procurement Officer, DTE Energy Company

  • Susanna Webber, Chief Procurement Officer & Senior Vice President, Merck & Co., Inc

Nominees will join NMSDC at the Forum to be honored at The Equity Honors Awards Reception and Ceremony on May 12, 2022, with winners announced between 6:30-7:30PM CT, streaming live for free to the NMSDC’s network. Interviews can be scheduled onsite with nominees from 4:00-5:00PM CT on May 12, 2022 or by phone prior to the Forum.

For more information about The Equity Honors, please visit https://www.theforum.nmsdc.org/equity-honors. And for more information about the Forum, please visit www.theforum.nmsdc.org.

###

About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit www.nmsdc.org.

CONTACT: Stefan Bradham National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. 929-246-3136 stefan.bradham@nmsdc.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Avalanche take top seed in West, beating Hurrcicanes 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche took the top seed in the Western Conference, beating the Carolina Hurrcicanes 7-4 on Saturday night. Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight. The Avalanche have amassed an NHL-best 116 points this season. They’re two away from tying the 2000-01 Stanley Cup squad for po