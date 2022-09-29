NMIXX Is Loewe's Newest Brand Ambassador

Loewe is welcoming two new global brand ambassadors to its family -- K-pop group NMIXX and Chinese actor Tang Wei.

The news arrives just a few days ahead of creative director Jonathan Anderson's Spring/Summer 2023 show, which is set to take place on September 30 at Paris Fashion Week. The fashion house took to social media to share the announcement with images of the new ambassadors wearing pieces from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection such as the Puffer Goya and Puzzle bags.

Anderson said in a press release, "It’s a pleasure to welcome Tang Wei to the Loewe family. Having worked together for our recent pre-collection campaign with Juergen Teller, I’m really looking forward to continuing this exciting collaboration." NMIXX continued, "It’s such an honor to work with Loewe, we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring an NMIXX twist to luxury fashion. We can’t wait to dive into the Loewe world and discover more about the house’s unique point of view on craft and culture." Tang Wei added, "It’s great to be working with such an exciting fashion house. For me, Loewe has an almost child-like energy: pure and vibrant as the sun. It’s a brand with infinite possibilities."

For those unfamiliar, NMIXX is the newest girl group under JYP Entertainment, the company behind ITZY, TWICE and more. The music act consists of seven members -- Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin.

See the announcement down below and stay tuned for more collaborative projects from Loewe, Tang Wei and NMIXX.

