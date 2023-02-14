NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $72.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, which compares to $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $60.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $72.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, which compares to $76.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $63.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2022 was $292.9 million or $3.39 per diluted share, which compares to $231.1 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income for the year was $291.6 million or $3.39 per diluted share, which compares to $236.8 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.
Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “The fourth quarter capped another year of standout success for National MI. In 2022, we delivered strong operating performance, generated significant NIW volume and growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, and achieved record profitability and an 18.4% return on equity. We continued to manage with discipline and a focus on through-the-cycle performance, and looking forward, we’re well-positioned to continue to serve our customers and their borrowers, support our talented team, and deliver sustained performance and long-term value for our shareholders.”
Selected fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:
Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $184.0 billion, compared to $179.2 billion at the end of the third quarter and $152.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021
Net premiums earned were $119.6 million, compared to $118.3 million in the third quarter and $113.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
Underwriting and operating expenses were $26.7 million, compared to $27.1 million in the third quarter and $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
Insurance claims and claim expenses were $3.4 million, compared to a benefit of $3.4 million in the third quarter and a benefit of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
Shareholders’ equity was $1.6 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $19.31. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $21.76, up 4% compared to $20.85 in the third quarter and 19% compared to $18.23 in the fourth quarter of 2021
Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 18.6%, compared to 20.1% in the third quarter and 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021
At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.4 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.2 billion
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Change (1)
Change (1)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Q/Q
Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force
$
184.0
$
179.2
$
152.3
3
%
21
%
New Insurance Written - NIW
Monthly premium
10.5
16.7
17.0
(37
)%
(38
)%
Single premium
0.3
0.6
1.4
(52
)%
(80
)%
Total (2)
10.7
17.2
18.3
(38
)%
(42
)%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts)
Net Premiums Earned
119.6
118.3
113.9
1
%
5
%
Insurance Claims and Claim (Benefits) Expenses
3.4
(3.4
)
(0.5
)
(202
)%
(790
)%
Underwriting and Operating Expenses
26.7
27.1
38.8
(2
)%
(31
)%
Net Income
72.9
76.8
60.5
(5
)%
21
%
Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (3)
21.76
20.85
18.23
4
%
19
%
Loss Ratio
2.9
%
(2.9)
%
(0.4
)%
Expense Ratio
22.3
%
22.9
%
34.1
%
(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.
(3) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
119,584
$
113,933
$
475,266
$
444,294
Net investment income
13,341
10,045
46,406
38,072
Net realized investment gains
6
714
481
729
Other revenues
176
380
1,192
1,977
Total revenues
133,107
125,072
523,345
485,072
Expenses
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)
3,450
(500
)
(3,594
)
12,305
Underwriting and operating expenses
26,711
38,843
117,490
142,303
Service expenses
131
650
1,094
2,509
Interest expense
8,035
8,029
32,163
31,796
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
—
(112
)
(1,113
)
(566
)
Total expenses
38,327
46,910
146,040
188,347
Income before income taxes
94,780
78,162
377,305
296,725
Income tax expense
21,840
17,639
84,403
65,595
Net income
$
72,940
$
60,523
$
292,902
$
231,130
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.87
$
0.71
$
3.45
$
2.70
Diluted
$
0.86
$
0.69
$
3.39
$
2.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
83,592
85,757
84,921
85,620
Diluted
84,809
87,117
85,999
86,885
Loss ratio(1)
2.9
%
(0.4
)%
(0.8
)%
2.8
%
Expense ratio(2)
22.3
%
34.1
%
24.7
%
32.0
%
Combined ratio (3)
25.2
%
33.7
%
24.0
%
34.8
%
Net income
$
72,940
$
60,523
$
292,902
$
231,130
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $4,505 and $(4,601) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(54,608) and $(13,768) for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively
16,948
(17,307
)
(205,428
)
(51,795
)
Reclassification adjustment for realized gains included in net income, net of tax expense of $1 and $150 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $101 and $153 for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively
(5
)
(564
)
(380
)
(576
)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
16,943
(17,871
)
(205,808
)
(52,371
)
Comprehensive income
$
89,883
$
42,652
$
87,094
$
178,759
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,352,747 and $2,078,773 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
$
2,099,389
$
2,085,931
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,176 and $3,165 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
44,426
76,646
Premiums receivable
69,680
60,358
Accrued investment income
14,144
11,900
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
58,564
59,584
Software and equipment, net
31,930
32,047
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Reinsurance recoverable
21,587
20,320
Prepaid federal income taxes (1)
154,409
89,244
Other assets (1) (2)
18,267
10,917
Total assets
$
2,516,030
$
2,450,581
Liabilities
Debt
$
396,051
$
394,623
Unearned premiums
123,035
139,237
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
74,576
72,000
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
99,836
103,551
Reinsurance funds withheld
2,674
5,601
Warrant liability, at fair value
—
2,363
Deferred tax liability, net
193,859
164,175
Other liabilities
12,272
3,245
Total liabilities
902,303
884,795
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 86,472,742 shares issued and 83,549,879 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 85,792,849 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)
865
858
Additional paid-in capital
972,717
955,302
Treasury stock, at cost: 2,922,863 and 0 common shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(56,575
)
—
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(204,323
)
1,485
Retained earnings
901,043
608,141
Total shareholders' equity
1,613,727
1,565,786
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,516,030
$
2,450,581
(1) "Prepaid federal income taxes" have been reclassified from "Other assets" in the prior period.
(2) "Prepaid expenses" and "Prepaid reinsurance premiums" have been reclassified as "Other assets" in the prior period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
As Reported
(In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
119,584
$
118,317
$
113,933
$
475,266
$
444,294
Net investment income
13,341
11,945
10,045
46,406
38,072
Net realized investment gains
6
14
714
481
729
Other revenues
176
301
380
1,192
1,977
Total revenues
133,107
130,577
125,072
523,345
485,072
Expenses
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)
3,450
(3,389
)
(500
)
(3,594
)
12,305
Underwriting and operating expenses
26,711
27,144
38,843
117,490
142,303
Service expenses
131
197
650
1,094
2,509
Interest expense
8,035
8,036
8,029
32,163
31,796
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
—
—
(112
)
(1,113
)
(566
)
Total expenses
38,327
31,988
46,910
146,040
188,347
Income before income taxes
94,780
98,589
78,162
377,305
296,725
Income tax expense
21,840
21,751
17,639
84,403
65,595
Net income
$
72,940
$
76,838
$
60,523
$
292,902
$
231,130
Adjustments:
Net realized investment gains
(6
)
(14
)
(714
)
(481
)
(729
)
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
—
—
(112
)
(1,113
)
(566
)
Capital markets transaction costs
—
—
1,505
205
3,979
Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items
—
—
2,540
—
3,829
Adjusted income before taxes
94,774
98,575
81,381
375,916
303,238
Income tax (benefit) expense on adjustments (1)
(1
)
(3
)
251
(58
)
806
Adjusted net income
$
72,935
$
76,827
$
63,491
$
291,571
$
236,837
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
84,809
85,485
87,117
85,999
86,885
Diluted EPS
$
0.86
$
0.90
$
0.69
$
3.39
$
2.65
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.86
$
0.90
$
0.73
$
3.39
$
2.73
Return-on-equity
18.6
%
20.1
%
15.7
%
18.4
%
15.7
%
Adjusted return-on-equity
18.6
%
20.1
%
16.5
%
18.3
%
16.1
%
Expense ratio (2)
22.3
%
22.9
%
34.1
%
24.7
%
32.0
%
Adjusted expense ratio (3)
22.3
%
22.9
%
30.5
%
24.7
%
30.3
%
Combined ratio (4)
25.2
%
20.1
%
33.7
%
24.0
%
34.8
%
Adjusted combined ratio (5)
25.2
%
20.1
%
30.1
%
23.9
%
33.0
%
Book value per share (6)
$
19.31
$
18.21
$
18.25
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7)
$
21.76
$
20.85
$
18.23
(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction. Such non-deductible items include gains or losses from the change in the fair value of our warrant liability and certain costs incurred in connection with the CEO transition, which are limited under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholder's equity by shares outstanding.
(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.
Historical Quarterly Data
2022
2021
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
119,584
$
118,317
$
120,870
$
116,495
$
113,933
$
113,594
Net investment income
13,341
11,945
10,921
10,199
10,045
9,831
Net realized investment gains
6
14
53
408
714
3
Other revenues
176
301
376
339
380
613
Total revenues
133,107
130,577
132,220
127,441
125,072
124,041
Expenses
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)
3,450
(3,389
)
(3,036
)
(619
)
(500
)
3,204
Underwriting and operating expenses
26,711
27,144
30,700
32,935
38,843
34,669
Service expenses
131
197
336
430
650
787
Interest expense
8,035
8,036
8,051
8,041
8,029
7,930
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
—
—
(1,020
)
(93
)
(112
)
—
Total expenses
38,327
31,988
35,031
40,694
46,910
46,590
Income before income taxes
94,780
98,589
97,189
86,747
78,162
77,451
Income tax expense
21,840
21,751
21,745
19,067
17,639
17,258
Net income
$
72,940
$
76,838
$
75,444
$
67,680
$
60,523
$
60,193
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.87
$
0.91
$
0.88
$
0.79
$
0.71
$
0.70
Diluted
$
0.86
$
0.90
$
0.86
$
0.77
$
0.69
$
0.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
83,592
84,444
85,734
85,953
85,757
85,721
Diluted
84,809
85,485
86,577
87,310
87,117
86,880
Other data
Loss Ratio (1)
2.9
%
(2.9
)%
(2.5
)%
(0.5
)%
(0.4
)%
2.8
%
Expense Ratio (2)
22.3
%
22.9
%
25.4
%
28.3
%
34.1
%
30.5
%
Combined ratio (3)
25.2
%
20.1
%
22.9
%
27.7
%
33.7
%
33.3
%
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.
Portfolio Statistics
The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the three months ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022