NLL announces 13th team; New York-based club to start play in 2019-20

PHILADELPHIA — A team in metropolitan New York will join the National Lacrosse League for the 2019-20 season.

The league made the announcement in a release Tuesday.

The team will become the NLL's 13th franchise.

It will be owned by sports media entertainment company GF Sports and will play its home games at the renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

This will be the third time the NLL has tried its luck in the New York market. The Saints played at Nassau Coliseum from 1989 to 2003 before folding, and the Titans bounced between Madison Square Garden, Nassau Coliseum and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey between 2006 and 2009 before relocating to Orlando.

"We are thrilled to welcome GF Sports, New York, and the great Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island to the National Lacrosse League," NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. "As our 13th franchise, New York and the entire Metropolitan region represents our biggest market to date. Lacrosse is no stranger to this area, and we are very excited that this ownership and franchise will fuel the growth opportunity we know already exists here."

The Canadian Press