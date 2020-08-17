NLESD to announce back-to-school-plan Monday

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District will unveil its back to school plan for September in a virtual news conference Monday.

The district's plan will provide school administrators, teachers and families with information and directions to help them prepare for the opening of schools in just over three weeks time.

Monday's news conference will be held via Zoom, and will begin at 12:00 p.m. NT. CBC News will be streaming the event on our Youtube and Facebook pages, as well as online on our website.

The plan was originally set to be announced on Friday, but was seemingly delayed at the last minute by "further important updated medical health advice" from government, according to district CEO Tony Stack. What the updated information is was not specified.

Stack will be joined by District Board of Trustees Chair Goronwy Price and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, who will "discuss the public health advice and protocols which have informed the plan," according to a new release from the district.

School is scheduled to resume for students on Sept. 9, with teachers returning a week earlier to prepare for the upcoming school year.

