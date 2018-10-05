NLDS Game 1: Brewers get walk-off 10th inning win over Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers can add one more thing to the list of what makes them a dangerous postseason team: Resilience.

Eight innings of Thursday’s Game 1 of the National League Division Series looked like the blueprint for a Brewers win: A Christian Yelich homer to put them ahead early, the “bullpenning strategy” working magically and reliever after reliever mowing down the Colorado Rockies.

Then the ninth inning happened and closer Jeremy Jeffress came in for the Brewers and promptly blew a 2-0 lead. The Rockies get credit for resilience, as they shook off eight innings of no offense to put together a game-tying rally that sent the game in extra innings.

The Brewers bounced back though, engineering a 10th inning rally capped by Mike Moustakas‘ walk-off single to give them a 3-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead.

The 10th inning threat started with — who else? — Yelich, the likely NL MVP, who worked a seven-pitch walk after falling behind 0-2 to start the inning. Yelich advanced to second on a wild pitch, and the Brewers looked like they were in good shape. The Rockies got two outs when Ryan Braun struck out and Curtis Granderson grounded into a fielder’s choice, but they couldn’t get the third with Moustakas at the plate, as he drilled an 0-2 pitch into right field.

Must-see play

This is admittedly a runner-up to the walk-off, but it’s also notable: Yelich was otherworldly in September and his October isn’t off to a bad start either. He kept his torrid run going with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

It happened after Lorenzo Cain — who the Brewers signed in free agency the same day they traded for Yelich – drew a walk.

What made the difference in NLDS Game 1

The Brewers made the most of their opportunities and the Rockies didn’t do it nearly enough. Neither team was an offensive juggernaut, but Moustakas, Yelich and the Brewers at least were able to maximize their base runners.

Colorado had the first baserunner of the game when DJ LeMahieu walked in the first inning, but he was soon thrown out trying to steal second base. In the fifth, Carlos González knocked a two-out triple but was stranded on third base. In the sixth, Ryan McMahon drew a 10-pitch walk with one out, but was thrown out trying to steal with two outs. It was a close play. On the field, McMahon was ruled safe, the Brewers challenged and he ruled out on review.

.@Brewers challenge call that Ryan McMahon is safe at 2B in the 6th; call overturned, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/rLqKhTAATq — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) October 4, 2018





The Rockies also missed a chance to take the lead in the ninth inning, leaving the go-ahead run in scoring position on a Trevor Story strikeout. Perhaps the biggest moment though came one pitch before Moustakas’ walk-off single. Catcher Tony Wolters failed to squeeze a Moustakas foul tip that would have ended the inning. Baseball comes at you fast, especially in the postseason. Just like that, Wolters goes from wild-card hero to wearing a rough moment in the NLDS.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Mike Moustakas hits a walk off RBI single during the 10th inning of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

What’s next for the Brewers and Rockies

These two teams are back at it again Friday. Game 2 of this series starts at 4:15 p.m. ET, once again at Miller Park. This time, the Brewers are going with a more traditional pitching strategy. Jhoulys Chacín, an ex-Rockie, will get the start for the Brewers against his former team.

Chacín isn’t a typical top-of-the-rotation pitcher, but he’s been solid for Milwaukee this season. He was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA. He also started Game 163 against the Cubs and turned in 5 2/3 innings of one-hit, one-run ball. The Rockies counter with Tyler Anderson, whose 4.55 ERA and 7-9 regular-season record don’t necessarily reflect how good his stuff can be.

