NL Students See Dynamic And Sobering Program On Impact Of Impaired Driving

MADD Canada

TORBAY, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) are partnering to bring the sober driving message to middle and high school students around the province with a powerful new video education program.



Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving, and to encourage them to never put themselves at risk by driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Our School Program is ultimately aimed at reducing impaired driving behaviours among young people, and preventing the senseless and tragic crashes, deaths and injuries that occur,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “With a hard-hitting realistic story, and messages from real-life victims of impaired driving, we hope to motivate these young people to make safe and responsible decisions, and be the generation that never drives impaired.”

MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor NLC are highlighting the program’s provincial tour with a special screening for approximately 700 students at Holy Trinity High School today. NLC is directly sponsoring 15 presentations at schools around the province this year, helping bring the crucial sober driving message to thousands of students.

“NLC is proud to team with MADD Canada to bring this dynamic program to Newfoundland and Labrador students, and have a conversation with them about the dangers and consequences of driving impaired,” said Darrell Smith, Manager of Corporate Responsibility, Communications and Stakeholder Relations for NLC. “Our goal is to present this risk reduction message and encourage them to build a foundation for safe and sober driving.

The 2022-2023 School Program, titled Final Play, tells the story of teens Adam, Colin, Sarah and Katie. The four friends are playing baseball when Sarah invites Adam to a party that night after the game. The group decides to have some drinks at Adam’s house before the party since his mom and sister are out for a few hours. The group is drinking and Adam eventually agrees to try the cannabis that Katie has offered him. When Adam gets a text from his sister saying she and their Mom are on their way home, he rushes everyone to leave. Even though he is visibly impaired, Adam tells Sarah he is okay to drive – a decision that changes all their lives forever.



Story continues

Following the fictional portion of the show, students see the personal stories of Holly Burton, Robin Croteau and Kylee Wallace – all young real-life victims of impaired driving,

MADD Canada’s School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, school receive an Educators’ Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.



To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



About NLC

NLC is a Crown Corporation of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with responsibility through the Liquor Corporation Act and the Liquor Control Act for importation, sale, distribution and management of beverage alcohol and cannabis, and for the delivery of programs that promote safe, responsible consumption of alcohol and cannabis. NLC is one of the largest retailers in the Province, with 29 corporate retail locations. It is also responsible for regulating the sale of alcohol through more than 140 Liquor Express stores, over 600 Brewers’ Agents outlets, and more than 1,400 restaurants, lounges and other licensees; and regulates and distributes to 40 Licensed Cannabis Retailers across the Province.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. Dawn Regan, MADD Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca. Darrell Smith, Manager of Corporate Responsibility, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, NLC, 709-724-1165 or darrell.smith@nlliquor.com



