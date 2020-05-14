NL-SIRT almost in place as director investigates fatal St. John's crash

Eight months after its inception, Newfoundland and Labrador's Serious Incident Response Team is still having to rely on outside agencies to investigate serious or fatal cases involving police.

But director Mike King says his own team is almost in place — albeit delayed by COVID-19.

"It's important to understand that in establishing a team it involves much more than just the people on the team," King told CBC News Wednesday, adding it has taken up to two years for offices to be established in other jurisdictions.

"I'm literally building an entire government division from scratch. That involves a lot of work."

King said the team has an administrative assistant and an investigator seconded from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. A second investigator from the RCMP has also been chosen but has not yet started on the job.

The third investigator position will be filled by a civilian with experience in investigations.

"It's important to note those officers will not be lead investigators in files that involve their home agencies," said King.

King assures that he has put in place a "fairly extensive screening process" to ensure his investigators are top-notch.

"All investigators involved with SIRT report to me, and I've never been a police officer, I've never had a connection with police. In fact, I spent a very long time reviewing investigations and I'd like to think I have developed skills in identifying gaps in police investigations," he said.

On Monday, two people — a 44-year-old man and a 25-year-old man — were killed when a Kia Soul crashed into vehicles at a red light at Topsail Road and Hamlyn Road. The driver of the Kia — the now-deceased 25-year-old man — had been reported to the RNC's communications centre prior to the collision, and an RNC patrol car attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled.

As in any case involving a police officer and a serious incident, the chief of police referred the matter to King's office, which in turn, asked the RCMP for help.

King will oversee the investigation and is involved in meetings and can make recommendations for investigative avenues for investigators to take. He will then prepare and release a report to the public to determine if the investigation was objective and impartial.

King said he has about a dozen cases on his deck involving RNC and RCMP officers from across the province.

