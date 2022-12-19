NL champion Phillies sign GM Fuld through 2025 season

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies general manager Sam Fuld listens during an introductory news conference for shortstop Trea Turner, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Phillies have extended the contracts of Vice President and General Manager Sam Fuld and Assistant General Managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia. Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski made the announcement Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies gave general manager Sam Fuld a contract extension that will take him through the 2025 season.

The National League champion Phillies also extended the contracts of assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through the 2025 season.

The 41-year-old Fuld has been with the Phillies since November 2017 and spent the last two seasons as general manager.

“The Phillies have been nothing short of first class in my time here,” Fuld said. “I’m thrilled to continue to work for such a tremendous organization in a city that my family and I love so much. We have an exceptional group of players, staff and employees that I’m excited to grow with over the next few years.”

The Phillies have spent the offseason trying to keep the core of their front office for at least a few more seasons. Team President Dave Dombrowski previously had his contract extended through the 2027 season.

