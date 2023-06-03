Nkunku shines as Leipzig beats Frankfurt to retain German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig retained the German Cup with a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final thanks to a deflected goal and an assist from Christopher Nkunku on Saturday.

There were few clear chances for either team as they seemed wary of allowing their opponents space to counter.

It took a stroke of fortune for Nkunku to score in the 71st minute as the French forward's shot from the edge of the penalty area bounced off two different Frankfurt defenders, leaving goalkeeper Kevin Trapp with no chance. Nkunku is expected to leave Leipzig for Chelsea at the end of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai made sure of the win in the 85th when the Frankfurt defense crowded Nkunku, who passed for the unmarked Szoboszlai to fire a shot past Trapp.

Leipzig's win means Bayer Leverkusen, which placed sixth in the league, qualifies for the Europa League again after reaching the semifinals this season. Frankfurt, which won the Europa League last season, would have qualified with a cup final win but has to settle for the third-tier Europa Conference League instead.

The Associated Press