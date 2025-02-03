Nkunku set to stay at Chelsea amid Bayern links

Back in January, it was reported that Bayern Munich had made Christopher Nkunku their top target for the winter transfer window.

However, according to Sky and The Athletic, the former RB Leipzig man will remain at the London club for the time being.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea value Nkunku at around €78 million, but Bayern believe he's worth €48 million due to his lack of game time in the English capital.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, who moved to England from Leipzig in 2023 for a reported 60 million.

Nkunku has scored 16 goals and laid on four assists in 43 matches for Chelsea.