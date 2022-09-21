NKGen Biotech Announces Publication in Journal of Cancer Research and Cellular Therapeutics on Durable Response for SNK01 in Advanced Sarcoma

·3 min read
SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of natural killer cell therapies, today announced a publication in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cancer Research and Cellular Therapeutics entitled “Durable responses using SNK01 autologous enhanced natural killer cells and pembrolizumab for chemotherapy-resistant advanced sarcoma: Case reports, review of literature, and future perspectives.

The paper by Gordon et al. discloses enduring response data in chemotherapy resistant metastatic sarcoma patients who were treated with SNK01, autologous enhanced natural killer cell therapy, and pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, along with a review of literature and future perspectives on the use of SNK01 in advanced sarcoma.

“We are pleased to be able to share the promising results of our SNK01 natural killer cell therapy in combination with pembrolizumab, in these two important case studies since metastatic sarcoma is typically associated with poor outcomes when treated with standard regimens,” commented Paul Song, M.D., Vice Chairman of NKGen Biotech. “It is encouraging to see that Patient #1, despite being PD-L1 negative and having failed prior pembrolizumab, eventually showed a gradual tumor reduction with a 47% partial response, after which the patient underwent two surgical resections and achieved a sustained remission. Of note is that the patient has safely been on this regimen for almost 35 months without any toxicity at all and remains no evidence of disease.”

“Patient #2 has low PD-L1 expression and had failed prior nivolumab. The patient showed a gradual reduction in tumor size, achieving a 38% partial response,” added Dr. Song, “This response data is very promising especially since both patients had failed prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. It appears that SNK01 might be able to change the tumor microenvironment and suggests that SNK01 plus pembrolizumab has the potential to be a viable therapeutic option for patients with metastatic sarcoma, and especially in PD-L1 negative and low expressing tumors. Further studies are warranted, and we look forward to confirming these findings in a Phase II clinical trial.”

The encouraging data from these two case reports suggests SNK01 combined with pembrolizumab may be a viable salvage therapy regimen for chemotherapy-resistant advanced sarcoma with manageable toxicity. The data also supports existing evidence that natural killer cells mediate a favorable response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy while reducing immune-related adverse events.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Contact:
Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
949-396-6830
dchua@nkgenbiotech.com


