NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 live stream: How to watch NJPW World, PPV price

Get ready for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, the biggest event of the year for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 for the two-night event.

The show is almost here and Sporting News will have plenty of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 coverage on the day of the event.





NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 live stream

TV channel: NJPW World (PPV)

Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be available via NJPW World and on pay-per-view.

NJPW World is available online and the NJPW app is available on Amazon Fire TV.





What time does NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 start?

Date: Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5, 2020

Time: 2 a.m. ET (preshow) | 3 a.m. ET (main card)

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will air live on Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5. The preshow is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. ET on both days and the main card will begin at 3 a.m. ET.





How much does NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 PPV cost?

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be available for purchase on the FITE TV app or via NJPW World.

NJPW World is available at NJPWWorld.com or by downloading the app on Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch the show on the FITE TV app which is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast, both iOS and Android devices, certain smart TVs - including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic - and on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

It costs 999 Yen (about $9.05) per month to watch NJPW World. The cost to watch Wrestle Kingdom 14 on FITE TV is $24.99 per night.





NJPW Wrestle Kingdom match card



Night 1





— Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP heavyweight championship

— Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental championship

— Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP junior heavyweight championship

— Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match for the IWGP United States championship

— Guerrillas of Destiny vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) for the IWGP tag team championship

— Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)

— Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado)



— Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi





— Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) vs. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi (pre-show match)

— Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe), Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji vs. Toa Henare, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks (pre-show match)





Night 2

— Winner of Kazuchika Okada - Kota Ibushi vs. Winner of Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for both the IWGP heavyweight championship and IWGP Intercontinental championship

— Loser of Kazuchika Okada - Kota Ibushi vs. Loser of Jay White - Tetsuya Naito

— Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho



— Kenta vs. Hirooki Goto for the NEVER Openweight Championship





— Winner of Lance Archer - Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States championship

— Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Sanada for the British heavyweight championship



— Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship





— Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee

— The Most Violent Players (Togi Makabe and Toru Yano) and Ryusuke Taguchi (c) vs. Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi, and Robbie Eagles) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in a Gauntlet match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man tag team championship



