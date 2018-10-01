NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed: Results, match lineup and live updates

LONG BEACH, CALIF — New Japan Pro Wrestling makes another trek into the United States with "Fighting Spirit Unleashed" from the Walter Pyramid.

The main event features The Golden Lovers (IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) squaring off with Chaos (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii).

In the co-feature, for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Juice Robinson defends the title against NWA champion Cody. Also on the card will be The Young Bucks defending their IWGP Tag Team titles against the Guerillas of Destiny as the splintering Bullet Club factions continue their rivalry.

The headliner is a dream match as storyline-wise Omega doesn't have an issue with either Okada or Ishii at this point. Unless New Japan is looking to tease dissension between The Golden Lovers in an effort to set up a match at Kings of Pro Wrestling on Oct. 8. Ibushi defeated Omega at G1 Climax in August and prevented the IWGP heavyweight champion from winning the tournament. If that's not the case, we are simply in for a night of excellent action.

The card isn't the deepest we have seen by New Japan, but the entire card should provide a great night of action, particularly the main event.

Sporting News will be providing updates from the Walter Pyramid, so stay tuned for our coverage that begins at 8 p.m. ET.

(All times Eastern.)

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed results

Cody def. Juice Robinson for Robinson's IWGP United States title

Grade: B

11:02 p.m. — This was a lot more fun than it had any business being. Although Cody has been getting a positive reaction from the crowd ever since he mended fences with Kenny Omega, he decided to play more of the heel on this night. Juice catches a Cody dive off the top to the outside and belly-to-belly suplexes him to the floor. Brandi flops when Juice goes to push her away and Cody takes advantage of the distraction to plant the U.S. champion on the outside. Brandi with the distraction and Juice gives chase to the outside. Juice performed a wicked cannonball to Cody in the corner and went for a buckle bomb, but Cody reversed it and sent Juice into the corner. Brandi again gets involved and rakes Juice’s eyes. Cody misses a disaster kick and then slaps a figure four on Juice. Eventually, Juice reverses, but Cody gets to the ropes to break the hold. With both down, Brandi gives Cody some water and Cody spits water into Juice's face, before nailing him with a disaster kick. A series of reversals lead to Juice hitting Cody with Pulp Friction. Still, Cody rolls to the outside before Juice can attempt a pin. The referee starts the count, but Juice orders him to stop because that’s not the way he wants to win. Juice drags Cody into the ring, but Cody plays possum and hits Juice with the Cross-Rhodes. The referee counts to 19 and both manage to roll back into the ring. The two exchange punches with the crowd chanting for both. Cody with a thumb to the eye and a superkick, before performing a back-to-back double underhook sitout piledriver for a near fall. They both work their way to the top turnbuckle and Juice hits a superplex. Out of nowhere, Cody snatches up Juice’s leg for a small package and a pin to become the new IWGP U.S. champion! Two former WWE products found a way to deliver a fulfilling match that fans were pleasantly surprised by.

G.O.D. def. The Young Bucks (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

Grade: B+

10:36 p.m. — The question always was whether G.O.D. could actually keep up with the Bucks and this was easily the best match the Guerillas of Destiny have had to date. The Bucks ran roughshod over their former BC brethren early with signature tag team spots on both Tonga and Loa. Matt begins favoring the back and Loa powerslams him on the outside with a brutal thud. Loa begins looking for a table, while Tonga is working over Nick. Eventually, Nick works his way back to help Matt and dives over the top rope to the floor on Loa. Nick heats up with both Loa and Tonga in the corner, but Loa cuts him off with a clothesline. Matt goes to the top and Loa tosses Matt through a table set up on the floor. With Nick left alone, G.O.D. take over. A flying headbutt and frog splash combo from G.O.D. get a near fall on Nick. Extended heat on Nick with Matt down on the outside. Nick continues to fight back, but Matt is nowhere to be found in the corner. Facebuster dive to the outside springboard by Nick, but there’s no Matt to take the tag. Tonga takes advantage and splashes Nick in the corner. Matt finally makes it up, but all he can do is watch as G.O.D. continue to pummel his brother. Nick blocks a DDT attempt with a handspring and clobbers Tonga with a superkick. Matt gets the tag and fights off G.O.D. Loa falls to the outside and Matt cracks Tonga with a superkick. Sunset flip rolled into a sharpshooter, but Loa drives an elbow into the back of Matt. Nick comes in cleaning house with a double stomp to the back of Tonga and a running knee to the back of Loa’s head. The Bucks tune up the superkick party and drop both members of G.O.D. Near fall on Loa. Matt goes for More Bang For Your Buck and needs a little help from Nick to get Loa up. Matt labors through the moonsault to complete the combination. Near fall. Nick helps Matt for the MeltzerDriver, but Tonga cuts off Nick with a stun gun. Loa with a driver for a near fall. They go for a magic killer on Matt, but Matt Superkicks both. A 3-D by G.O.D. and we have new champions! There's much credit that goes to the Bucks for the match, but G.O.D. deserve their kudos as well. Excellently-paced match with a well-told story and a (somewhat) surprising finish.

Marty Scurll def. Will Ospreay (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title tournament semifinal)

Grade: A-

10:07 p.m. — The continuation of the Scurll and Ospreay rivalry was treated to an extremely hot crowd that had lofty expectations for the match that would decide who would meet Kushida for the Jr. Heavyweight title. This was yet another remarkable installment between the two competitors that kept the crowd hot throughout with an excellent finish.

Ospreay went right to work with near falls and suicide dives. Eventually, Scurll got the momentum back on his side and clobbered Ospreay with an apron kick. Scurll started to work over the neck of Ospreay, but Ospreay would counter with a flying kick. Dueling chants for both competitors. Ospreay with a top shelf 619. Scurll cuts off a springboard attempt and takes the action to the outside. The two exchange punches on the ring apron. Ospreay eventually kicks the crap out of Scurll, hops back into the ring and takes a page out of Takahashi’s book with a sunset bomb to the floor. Ospreay goes for the ace cutter, but Scurll avoids it and levels Ospreay with a stiff superkick. Ospreay fires up and digs in with some stiff chops and a hard lariat. Ospreay takes Scurll to the top for a top rope hurricarana, but Scurll sweeps the leg. With both on top, Scrurll hits his own top rope rana and cleans Ospreay’s clock with a clothesline. These two are really laying into one another with the chops. Kickflip into an inzuguri. Scurll reverses into a chickenwing. A set of wild reversals lead to near falls. Ospreay somehow flips out of a suplex and smokes Scurll with a hook kick. Ospreay with cheeky nandos on Scurll. The crowd is on fire. Ospreay goes to the top, but Scurl gets to his feet and sweeps the leg. Scurll bangs his head on the turnbuckle and sets up for a chicken wing on the top. Ospreay elbows his way out of it, but Scurll with a chicken wing suplex off the top rope! Near fall, package piledriver. Another driver and Scurll finishes him off to move on to the final.

Jay White and Gedo def. Tanahashi and Kushida

Grade: C

9:22 p.m. — This was probably the worst match of the night to this point, but it did a decent job furthering a narrative that will likely see White challenge Tanahashi for the G1 briefcase at Kings of Pro Wrestling. Jay White and Gedo draw a ton of heat from the crowd. Nobody is going to forgive Gedo for turning on Okada and this is probably the right direction to go if NJPW is committed in pushing White as a top heel. Tanahashi goes right after White from the opening bell, while Kushida controls Gedo on the outside. White finally gets a leg up and dumps Tanahashi to the outside. White continues to work Tanahashi over and tags in Gedo, who elicits even more boos from the crowd. Extended heat segment on Tanahashi. Gedo’s offense has been about as weak as that chair shot he hit Okada with. Tanahashi eventually tags in Kushida, who works over Gedo. Rolling DDT into an armbar by Kushida. He slaps on the hoverboard lock, but Jay White makes the save while taking out Tanahashi. Switchblade tags himself in. Kushida hits a springboard elbow and tags in Tanahashi. The Ace reverses a bladerunner from White for a dragonscrew. Tanahashi goes for the High Fly Flow, but Gedo knocks him off the turnbuckle. White pops up, hits the bladerunner and puts away Tanahashi.

Post match: White demands a mic and Tanahashi’s briefcase. The crowd lights him up with a “f— you, Switchblade” chant. White says that since he’s beaten Tanahashi that he should get a shot at the briefcase and the title match at Wrestle Kingdom.

Zack Sabre Jr. and Killer Elite Squad def. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA

Grade: C+

9:07 p.m. — Yet another fun tag match between rival factions that appears to be a vehicle to set up Evil vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Naito is super over with this crowd, but Suzuki-Gun wasted no time taking them out before the opening bell. Archer and Smith power through Sanada and Evil early on with laying it in extremely stiff on Sanada. Sanada gets the hot tag to Naito and the crowd explodes as the LIJ leader goes to work on Smith and ZSJ. Smith eventually reverses momentum and belly-to-belly suplexes Naito. Smith tags in Archer and the Killer Elite Squad double-team Naito. Naito escapes a finisher and hits a tornado DDT on Archer. ZSJ and Evil are tagged in and begin exchanging European uppercuts. Evil finally chops Sabre down, but Sabre begins working over the arm of Evil. Sanada and Naito join the fray and take out KES. Evil with a near fall on Sabre. He goes for the STO, but ZSJ brilliantly reverses with his trademark rollup and shoots the double middle fingers to the crowd as the referee counts to three. If nothing else, Suzuki Gun knew how to draw a ton of heat. It’s actually a little surprising that ZSJ hasn’t been pushed more lately. He’s a unique talent that clearly understands how to draw the right kind of heat.

Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin and Jeff Cobb def. Best Friends and Hirooki Goto

Grade: C+

8:51 p.m. — Taylor and Sabin mix it up for quick near falls, but it dissolves into all six wrestlers in the ring. Team ROH irish whip each other into Taylor. In a comedy spot, Cobb is too big to move and it takes both Sabin and Gordon to send him into Chuckie. Sabin gets beat up and Gordon runs in for the save only to get lawn-darted into a ace cutter by Baretta. Cobb attempts a suicide dive, but is cut off by Goto. The action is fast and furious. Trent looks for a suicide dive, but Chuckie cuts his partner off to give him a hug. Huge pop as the Best Friends dive to the outside on Team ROH. Some Best Friends shenannians hold court until Sabin escapes with a tornado DDT and hits Flip with the hot tag. Flip does Flip things and dives on everyone. Misses a 630 splash and Trent wipes him out with a front kick. Goto and Cobb get tagged in at the some time and deliver some hoss action. The two exchange power moves until Goto gets the upper hand and puts Cobb down with a clothesline. Cobb with a delayed suplex, but misses the standing moonsault. Goto tags Taylor in, who tries to suplex the massive Cobb and fails. But his best friend lends the assist for a double suplex. In an exceptional feat of strength, Cobb suplexs both. Trent and Chuckie get the upperhand and Chuck piledrives Cobb. Chuck misses a moonsault and Cobb wrecks him with the Tour of the Island for the pinfall.

Post match finds Cobb and Goto staring each other down. That’s a feud that nobody would complain about. Another solid tag match that will hopefully lead to seeing more Cobb in NJPW.

Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels def. Chase Owens and Hangman Page

Grade B-

8:33 p.m. — Over the past year, Hangman Page has been an absolute revelation. Once just another guy who joined BC, Page has carved out a solid following due to his exceptional work. The two teams went back and forth early until Page began to take over with some crowd-pleasing spots including his kickflip moonsault splash and some power moves. The crowd didn’t want to see him tag out and booed Chase Owens once he entered the fray. Hot tag to Daniels, who cleans house. Page and Owens get the upperhand again. Kazarian catches Page’s apron flip to take him out. The duo crush Owens with a BME/tombstone combination to finish the job. They didn’t need a lot of time and this was paced perfectly with a pretty hot crowd throughout.

ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jushin Thunder Liger def. Roppongi 3K

Grade: C+

8:17 p.m. — The Walter Pyramid is a little over half full for our opening contest. Of course, Liger gets a huge pop from the crowd. ACH, Liger and Taguchi stretch out Roppongi 3K. Sho reverses an Irish whip that sends Liger into Taguchi’s rear end. After a brief heat segment, Liger gets the upper hand and ACH cleans house on the hot tag. Deadlift German suplex by ACH for a near fall. Taguchi misses a hip attack and Romero takes over with Forever elbows until Taguchi finally cuts off the entirety of Roppongi 3K with hip attacks. Taguchi’s hip attack gets reversed with an atomic drop. Suicide dive from ACH takes out Roppongi while Taguchi plants Romero for the pinfall. Nice opener. Nothing spectacular but did the job of getting the crowd warmed up.

