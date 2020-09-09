NJ Resources seeks U.S. approval to work on Pennsylvania Adelphia natgas pipe

Sept 9 (Reuters) - A unit of New Jersey Resources Corp has asked federal energy regulators to allow the company to start construction on part of its proposed Adelphia Gateway natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania by Sept. 25.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the project in December 2019.

Adelphia wants to repurpose existing infrastructure to provide consumers in southeastern Pennsylvania with additional access to locally sourced gas.

Pennsylvania is part of the Marcellus and Utica basin, the biggest shale gas formation in the United States.

The project will convert 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) of an existing 84-mile pipeline in eastern Pennsylvania from oil to gas. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)