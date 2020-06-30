NJ halts indoor dining restart, citing mask use, distancing

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he's postponing the restarting of indoor dining, possibly for weeks, because of a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing.

The decision had an immediate effect: Atlantic City's top-performing casino, the Borgata, which had planned to open its doors to the public next week, now says it will remain closed indefinitely.

And the state has another unwelcome surprise for New Jersey casino patrons: When they arrive at those casinos that do still plan to reopen on Thursday, there won't be any alcohol on the gambling floor.

Murphy's administration drew up reopening protocols that it delivered directly to casino operators Friday night. The rules included a ban on serving alcohol to gamblers on the casino floor.

“They told us no free drinks, no cash drinks,” said Steven Callender, who runs the Tropicana casino and is president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. “We can do room service, grab-'n-go, but no alcohol on the casino floor.”

The Borgata had planned a so-called “soft opening” by invitation only Thursday, the first day Atlantic City's casinos are permitted to reopen. It was going to open to the public July 6.

Now, there is no scheduled date for the casino to reopen.

“Our guests expect a special experience when they come to our property and if we cannot provide that level of hospitality, we feel it best that we remain closed until such time that the governor lets us know it is safe to offer food and beverage,” the casino's parent company, MGM Resorts International, said in a statement shortly after Murphy's unexpected announcement. “The health and safety of our employees and guests are at the centre of all that we do, and we regret that, at this time, we are unable to welcome back the thousands of employees who are anxious to return to work. We look forward to a time when it is safe to welcome everyone back.”

The Borgata was the first casino to react to Murphy's cancellation of indoor dining, and the Ocean Casino Resort said it planned to stick to its scheduled Thursday reopening. Executives at most other casinos said they were waiting for additional information from the state before announcing whether their reopening plans would need to be changed.

Murphy cited the spike in other states as well as reports in New Jersey of people not correctly wearing, or failing to wear, face masks as well as maintain distance.

“Unfortunately the national scene compounded by instances of knucklehead behaviour here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," he said. Asked about a time frame, he replied, "I don’t think it’s a matter of days, but a matter of weeks. We have enormous sympathy but the alternative here is worse and unacceptable.”

New Jersey has been slowly reopening, and on Monday indoor shopping malls were cleared to start business again.

Indoor dining was to begin again Thursday at 25% capacity. Casinos are also set to reopen Thursday, also at 25% capacity. Murphy said that can go forward.

New Jersey has been among the hardest-hit states, which Murphy hinted at when rescinding the restaurant reopening.

“None of us, none of us want to go back to that hell. We've worked too hard to get here," he said.

New Jersey reported 156 new cases overnight for a total of 171,000, Murphy said. There were 18 new confirmed deaths since Sunday, for a total of 13,138 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. There are 1,854 suspected coronavirus-linked deaths.

The delay in reopening comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting. So far, indoor retail has reopened, along with salons, barber shops and massage parlours .

Also set to reopen Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

INSIDE MAN?

Murphy bristled when asked about tweets that claimed he dined inside at a restaurant at the shore over the weekend while other patrons were forced to eat outside in the rain. On Saturday, Murphy tweeted a video of himself and first lady Tammy Murphy eating under a canopy as rain fell.

“Not only did I eat outside, we sat in the driving rain and I ruined everything in my pockets, including my wallet,” he said. "If someone out there implies that, ‘Even he’s doing this, so that means you can do it,’ if one person gets infected as a result of that, or goes to the hospital as a result of that, because they know that that’s not true, that’s blood on their hands, man. I don’t know how they can live with themselves.”

Wayne Parry reported from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Michael Catalini And Wayne Parry, The Associated Press