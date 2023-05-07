NJ Devils doubling their Hughes factor in Game 3, down 2-0 to Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Fast’s hard hit on Ryan Graves during the second period of the Carolina Hurricanes’ Game 2 win over the New Jersey Devils didn’t knock Graves out of the game right away, but the defenseman didn’t play in the third period and is out for Sunday’s Game 3.

In his place, the Devils will turn to rookie Luke Hughes, 19, the fourth pick in the 2021 draft and the younger brother of 21-year-old Devils star Jack Hughes. The younger Hughes, only one month removed from his college career at Michigan, is expected to make his playoff debut Sunday after practicing with the Devils’ first power-play unit on Saturday.

Hughes appeared in two regular-season games after the Wolverines’ season ended with a loss to Skyler Brind’Amour’s Quinnipiac team in the Frozen Four.

The Devils are expected to make one other major change: Vitek Vanacek is expected to start in goal in place of Akira Schmid, who started the first two games but failed to make it through either game, giving up seven goals on 36 shots.

High-flying Finn

Sebastian Aho went into Sunday’s game four points behind Saku Koivu for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time playoff scoring list among Finnish players. Aho has 55 points in 56 playoff games; Koivu had 59 in 80 games. (Really, Aho is already seventh — the NHL apparently counts Sweden’s Tomas Sandstrom, who was born in Finland.) Aho took a five-game point streak into Sunday.

While Koivu is clearly within reach, it’ll take a little more work to advance up the list. Valtteri Filippula is next with 86 points and the all-time Finn finisher is Jari Kurri, with 233 points in 200 postseason appearances.

A Hurricanes player can catch Kurri in one category, however: The Edmonton Oilers great holds the record for playoff goals by a Finnish player age 22 or younger with 15; the Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotaniemi has 12.