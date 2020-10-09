Nizamabad by-poll: TRS candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha visits polling booth

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate and former Member of Parliament Kalvakuntla Kavitha visited the polling booth at Kamareddy Municipal Office on Friday on the day of the Nizamabad by-election.

The election was previously scheduled to be held on April 7 following the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy and was postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

A fresh date was announced on September 25 that scheduled the election on October 9.

A total of 824 voters are set to cast their votes in Nizamabad rural bodies council bye-election on October 9. Among them, 483 voters will cast their vote in Nizamabad and 341 will cast vote in Kamareddy district.

For this, 50 polling stations have been set up keeping in mind all the preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Special provisions have been made for those who have contracted the virus. (ANI)