Niverville 2022 budget paves path for community improvements

·4 min read

The Town of Niverville’s 2022 budget is replete with details about how this year’s tax dollars will be put to use. In order to make the numbers work, homeowners should expect to see a nominal increase on their municipal tax bill in the fall.

The increase will mean approximately $58 more in taxes on the average home with an assessed value of $287,100. The waste collection levy will remain the same as last year.

With massive financial projects like the construction of the Community Resource and Recreation Centre (CRRC) behind them, council is now shifting their focus to other areas.

When the town assumed ownership of Open Health Niverville in the spring of 2020, council’s fundamental goal was to find more doctors to staff the medical clinic. With that objective well underway, their 2022 target includes adding a diagnostic wing and trained staff to improve services.

“The focus now would be more so on things like ultrasound, EKG, and… X-ray,” says Mayor Myron Dyck. “Those are very much front and centre. Until now, the focus on health services has been on doctors because of the amount of people that we have that still need [a family physician].”

Unfortunately, Dyck says the diagnostic offerings will likely not include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)—at least until there’s an indication of adequate demand after the province’s recent procurement of two mobile MRI units.

However, the province has been granted Niverville a license for diagnostic services, which council hopes to act on. Part of the budget’s $1.5 million dedicated to general government services will be used for this purpose.

Also demanding attention this year is the need for increased protective services. $550,000 of this year’s budget has been designated to the construction of the new RCMP office, which will be located at the rear of the civic building. Completion of this new space is expected in April 2023.

Further to this theme, the CRRC will soon be prepped and ready to house a large segment of the population should a natural disaster or other crisis arise. Backup power to the CRRC will be provided by a large generator that is being relocated there from the water treatment plant.

Construction on the new traffic signals at the corner of Mulberry and Highway 311 will begin on May 24. Roadwork is expected to take most of the summer, although the signals themselves won’t arrive until sometime next year due to a supply shortage.

A total of $1.3 million has been designated for transportation, which will cover the cost of the upgraded intersection. As well, funds will be available for the rehabilitation of Highway 311 between Arena Road and Krahn Road, street lighting along Krahn Road, and other smaller projects throughout town.

About $125,000 will be directed toward environmental development. A portion of this will be paid out to Urban Systems, a community planning and development company, to perform a 30-year growth study on the town.

This study is expected to provide council with long-term projections of what will be required in terms of land and infrastructure if they are to sustain the town’s current rate of growth. Based on data of the past 15 years, Niverville has been averaging almost 30 percent growth every consecutive five-year period.

“Does Niverville run out of space 20 years from now or does Niverville run out of space 50 years from now?” wonders Eric King, the town’s CAO.

Having this math in front of council will give them an educated guess as to what they’ll need to ask for when they next approach the neighbouring RM of Hanover to annex land.

On the subject of population growth, work is ongoing to expand the water treatment plant on Fifth Avenue South. That project is expected to be completed later this year. Once complete, Mayor Dyck says it will have the capacity to serve a population of 15,000.

Another project covered under this year’s budget is an expansion to the compost facility so that it can accept a greater variety of biowaste. Council hopes to hire full-time staff to monitor the site.

Of course, after two years of restrictions on sporting activities, Mayor Dyck says that council is working hard to keep up with the recreational needs of the community in the coming months.

“At the end of COVID, it seems like families have come out gangbusters [to get] their kids plugged back in,” Dyck says, noting that enrollment in every available activity is up significantly this summer.

Finally, capital investments purchases in 2022 will include a new culvert steamer and the replacement of emergency services equipment such as water and ice rescue gear and firefighter turnout gear.

Brenda Sawatzky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Niverville Citizen

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Butler did it for Heat in beating Celtics 118-107 in Game 1

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 41 points, and the Miami Heat turned things around with a huge third quarter on the way to beating the short-handed Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 18 and Gabe Vincent added 17 for the Heat, who outscored Boston 39-14 in the third quarter. Butler had 17 alone in the third, outscoring the Celtics by himself over those 12 minutes. Max Strus scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami. Jayson Ta