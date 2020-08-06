Nivea-maker Beiersdorf downbeat for 2020

FILE PHOTO: Nivea tins are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nivea-maker Beiersdorf <BEIG.DE> reported a 20% drop in first-half operating profit on Thursday and predicted a fall in sales and profitability for the full year as both its consumer business and adhesives unit suffer in the coronavirus pandemic.

Beiersdorf said first-half operating profit came in at 472 million euros (426.86 million pounds) on sales down 10% to 3.449 billion euros. Its core brand Nivea saw organic sales drop 8.8%, while the Tesa adhesives unit saw sales fall 10%.

It said sales would fall in both consumer and adhesives unit for 2020 as a whole and it expects its group operating profit margin to be significantly below the prior-year level.







(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt)