NIVA/NITO Panel at Americana Conference Foresees ‘Roaring Twenties’ When Concerts Return… But How Few Venues Will Live to See It?

The good news that people in the live music industry foresee is that there will not only be a resurgence of concertgoing at the end of the pandemic but maybe even a “Roaring Twenties” level of enthusiasm for hitting the town. The bad news is that few independent venues are equipped to weather a shutdown that could last till the end of 2021 without Congress passing assistance bills… and it’ll be only corporate venue owners reaping the rewards at quarantining’s end.

Those were some of the conclusions offered at a panel featuring artists, managers and club owners that are members of the National Independent Venue Association or National Independent Talent Organization. The Zoom-based panel, “NIVA and NITO: Fighting for the Survival of Independent Music,” took place as part of the Americana Music Foundation’s first online Thriving Roots conference, which wrapped up Friday.

Also discussed: the viability of drive-in concerts and limited-capacity shows — stopgap measures that most of the participants didn’t see as really offering any additional hope for survival, as the industry waits for members of Congress to make good on their promises to help out.

“We will never take what we do and the awesome privilege for granted” again, said Dayna Frank, the president-CEO of the famed First Avenue club in Minneapolis. “After the Spanish flu of 1918-20, we had the roaring ‘20s, and that’s really what I foresee when we come out of this and it’s safe to do so. It’s just gonna be a celebration — hopefully a decade long, maybe just a few years. We just want to make sure the right people are still in business and able to make that celebration happen.”

Right now, not a lot of roaring: Panel moderator Sara Mertz, of NIVA and Tixr, said at the outset that a survey of NIVA’s members showed that “90% will have to close permanently, they say, if they don’t get aid” that is currently held up in Congress along with all other Covid-19 business relief efforts.

The few opportunities for doing safe gigs now offer moral support and quick, modest paychecks but aren’t really anything that can keep the industry alive, panelists said.

“We have announced some social distancing shows, and we’re looking forward to those like crazy,” said Traci Thomas, manager of Jason Isbell, who recently put on sale a handful of shows at makeshift open-air venues in the South, all of which immediately sold out. “Right now I wouldn’t feel safe sending any of my artists inside to do a show. … The new reality is that we have to figure out how we can play outside more. We have to get creative. But unfortunately, we’re going into weather that doesn’t really accommodate that.”

Paul Janeway, the frontman of the group St. Paul and the Broken Bones, admitted that there are some moral questions artists face as they ponder what kind of gigs to take at a time when few are available for the taking.

“I would play in somebody’s basement right now, as long as it was okay,” said Janeway. “We’re doing these drive-in shows at the end of October. What’s been interesting for us is the ethical dilemmas, because we live in the South, and as we know, things are a little different down here, as far as how they’ve treated this. So it’s been really interesting. But we have to adapt. I told (the band’s reps), I don’t want to be the first band to do it, but I don’t want to be the last band to do it.

“The problem is, winter’s coming and that’s going to eliminate a lot of outdoor things,” continued Janeway. “So for us, we have kind of a small window. .. We did a (pay-per-view) livestream at the Brooklyn Bowl (in Nashville) a couple weeks ago, and honestly, it felt really good. It felt like a show. But I think for now the social distance thing is where we’re at. And unfortunately if you don’t have an outdoor venue, I don’t know what you do. I’ve heard some people say they suck to play.”

Although handfuls of indoor venues in a few states have reopened with limited-capacity shows, panelists explained why that is hardly a one-size-fits-all model.

“When you’re playing a limited-capacity in one state, is the state next door actually open, or is the capacity even more limited?” asked Frank Riley, owner of High Road Touring. “Can you afford to tour? What most people don’t know is that with touring, it’s a very small margin that actually generates money to the artist. If you start to reduce capacities, that living becomes just not workable. So yes, there are adjustments that can be made. You can eliminate a crew member… You can do things to adjust and to conform, but it’s not endlessly that you can do that. At some point it has to come back in full bloom, or it’s not going to work, and the development of an artist’s career is going to be stunted, for sure.”

