Nityanand Rai welcomes EC's decision to announce poll schedule for Bihar Assembly

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has welcome the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to announced the dates for Bihar Assembly elections and said that the people of Bihar will again give a massive mandate to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to provide them development.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, "All political parties of Bihar should strictly follow the guidelines of the Election Commission regarding the State Assembly elections. BJP is sure that people of Bihar will give mandate again to the NDA with a three-fourth majority to work for speedy development of the State."

Bihar BJP election steering committee chairman Nityanand Rai said that election is festival of Democracy and further said that, "The name and work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of Bihar Government will play an important role in the elections. Especially the way the Central government provided the facility to the migrant labourers of Bihar during the Corona epidemic and provided free ration for six months to more than 84 crore people of the country. The people of Bihar are aware that only Modi government can accelerate the development of the State."

Former Bihar BJP President and Ujiyarpur (Bihar) Lok Sabha MP Rai said that with local issues, national issues also will be important in the election campaigning. "People of the State are socially and politically very mature and teach lessons in elections to those political parties who are known for corruption and mismanagement of the State," he added.

Election Commission of India today announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, and the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

The Assembly elections for 243 seats in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. (ANI)

