Nitrous Oxide: Laughing gas to be banned in crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Nitrous oxide canisters (PA Wire)

Nitrous Oxide will be banned in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, Michael Gove has confirmed.

Speaking on the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News he said: “Antisocial behaviour can ruin lives”.

Confirming the ban on laughing gas, Mr Gove said: “I think anyone who has the opportunity to walk through our parks in our major cities will have seen these little silver canisters, which are examples of people not only spoiling public spaces but taking a drug which can have a psychological and neurological effect and one that contributes to antisocial behaviour overall.”

He did not know whether it will be classified as a class A, B or C drug.

“We can’t have a situation, we mustn’t have a situation where our drugs, our public spaces become drug taking arenas and that is why we need to do crackdown on new manifestations of drug taking.

“These laughing gas canisters are an increasing scourge, and one that has been reported to me as a constituency MP.”

It follows reports that people caught defacing buildings with graffiti or fly-tipping will have to clean it up within 48 hours of committing the offence under plans to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Leaked documents claim the strategy will deliver “swift and visible punishment for antisocial behaviour, diverting people away from the criminal justice system”.

Cabinet Office minister Mr Gove had been asked to draw up cross-department plans on tackling anti-social behaviour and make them a priority before the election next year.

Mr Gove last month said he wanted to see a greater “visible uniformed presence” of police in anti-social behaviour hotspots.