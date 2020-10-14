Will Nitish Kumar ‘Legitimise’ BJP In Bihar Like Chimanbhai Did?

As Bihar prepares for India’s first elections in the post COVID-19 era, a few slices of history serve as useful tools to decipher much of what has been stated as well as left unsaid, by the two principal National Democratic Alliance partners – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (U).

These pages narrating events of an era that lie almost forgotten, provide clues to why the pact was finalised only at the last minute, and that too after the BJP was forced to pledge that its pact was ‘unbreakable’. This alone ensured that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not upset the applecart.

The saffron party's assurance notwithstanding, it is widely presumed that the last has not been heard on this. Undeniably, the poll narrative is on an unscripted path and the viewpoint that the Bihar chief minister would eventually be remembered in history as the person who aided BJP “garner acceptability and respectability in the eyes of the backward and marginalised classes in Bihar” do not exactly sound incredulous.

Past Tensions Between Nitish Kumar & Modi

There are several reasons to conclude that the ruling coalition is fractious, the most obvious being Chirag Paswan's decision to tear into the Nitish Kumar's ‘Sushashan Babu’ image while pledging support for a BJP-led government.

It, however, is more important to recapitulate the tense relations between the BJP and Nitish Kumar, specifically the sourness that characterises his equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the absence of Lalu Yadav due to continued incarceration and the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan are recognised as vital factors that will influence the poll outcome, the death of Arun Jaitley, which left the chief minister sans possibly the only well-wisher within the BJP, has been largely forgotten.

It was primarily at Jaitley’s behest that the BJP gave up on insisting being the ‘senior partner’ in Bihar and backed Nitish Kumar as the state’s chief ministerial candidate in 2005.

Even his ill-advised first seven-day tenure as chief minister in March 2000 was with Jaitley's backing.

Past personal antagonism between Modi and Nitish Kumar runs as a constant in BJP-JD(U) ties and sheds light on the present unease.

