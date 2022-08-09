Nitish Kumar: Indian PM Modi's key political ally quits Bihar alliance

Nitish Kumar has walked out of political alliances earlier as well

Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar state, has ended his alliance with PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources told BBC Hindi.

Tension had been brewing within the coalition in the northern state after leaders from Mr Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) accused the BJP of trying to split their party.

Mr Kumar is yet to officially confirm the news.

He is the BJP's oldest ally but has broken the alliance earlier as well.

Mr Kumar is one of the most influential leaders in the populous and politically crucial state of Bihar.

He was a federal minister in the BJP government of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1999 and 2004. But in 2013, he criticised the BJP's decision to make Mr Modi their prime ministerial candidate and ended the alliance.

He said at the time that Mr Modi didn't have secular credentials and it made him uncomfortable.

He won the Bihar state elections in 2015 and formed a coalition government with his bitter rival, Lalu Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

But he broke the partnership in 2017 and resigned as chief minister, saying he was not comfortable with corruption probes against the leaders of the RJD.

He again took oath the next day after finding a new partner in the BJP, which he had defeated in the bitterly contested 2015 election.

The JDU-BJP alliance won the election in 2020 but didn't survive its full five-year term. Reports have suggested that Mr Kumar may once again go back to the RJD but he is yet to confirm this.