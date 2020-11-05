Need Nitish Govt So Development Doesn’t Stall: PM Writes to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 5 November, wrote a letter to the people of Bihar, requesting them to vote for the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state.

“I need Nitish Kumar's government, so development doesn't stall," he wrote in the letter, shared on Twitter.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, had said that the ongoing state Assembly polls would be his last elections. He was addressing an election rally in Purnia, Bihar.

“This is my last election,” said Kumar, as per news agency ANI.

The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar was held on 28 October, the second on 3 November, and the third and the last phase will be held on 7 November. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

Also Read: Rectify Your Mistake, Vote Modi-Nitish Alliance Out: Rahul Gandhi

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouNeed Nitish Govt So Development Doesn’t Stall: PM Writes to Bihar . Read more on India by The Quint.