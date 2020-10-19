Nitin Gadkari pitches for increasing exports

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday reiterated that imports should decrease and made a pitch for "swadeshi" (indigenous) production to increase exports.

"We should decrease the import, and increase export. There is negativity in the environment due to COVID-19, we need to build positivity. Positivity will help in winning the fight against the virus," Gadkari said.

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was speaking at a virtual programme organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, in which firms that did not undergo retrenchment during the coronavirus-induced lockdown were felicitated.

Gadkari said that country is getting self-reliant in defence, automobiles and several other sectors and "will become the world's largest e-vehicle manufacturing hub in the next five years with products ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars to construction equipment."

"We will be able to export our products too. We are trying to develop all kinds of technology. We are trying and we will be successful," he added. (ANI)



