Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for India's first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the Rs 693.97 crore park will provide direct connectivity to air, road, rail and waterways to the people. It will be developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Government of India.

The event will be presided over by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and will be attended by and Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and Rameshwar Teli, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State. (ANI)