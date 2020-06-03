Nissan warns Sunderland plant can't survive no-deal Brexit

Nissan plant Sunderland

Nissan warned its Sunderland plant will not be sustainable if the UK and EU fail to agree a trade a deal in ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Ashwani Gupta, the carmaker's global chief operating officer, said Nissan would not be able to stand by its commitment to its Sunderland base if the UK failed to secure tariff-free access to EU markets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Gupta said: "You know we are the number one carmaker in the UK and we want to continue. We are committed.

"Having said that, if we are not getting the current tariffs, it's not our intention but the business will not be sustainable. That's what everybody has to understand."

It comes less than a week after the future of the Sunderland plant looked to be secured for years to come, following the Japanese company's decision to shut its Spanish factory.

As a result, Sunderland was expected to become Nissan's European manufacturing hub – making it highly likely to stay open and protecting 6,000 workers, along with another 27,000 jobs in the supply chain.

More follows