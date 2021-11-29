Nissan stresses importance of UK plant in global electric vehicle investment

Nissan bosses have backed its UK plant as they announced plans to spend more than £13 billion globally on developing electric vehicles.

At a news conference in Japan the car manufacturer, which has a major plant in Sunderland, revealed it will develop 23 new electric models by 2030.

By that time, the firm aims for half of its global output to be made up of electric vehicles.

Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta

Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta stressed the importance of the Sunderland plant for the firm’s plans.

During a news conference, he told PA Media: “Europe will take the lead on electrification around the world for Nissan.

“In Europe, Sunderland is the one which will take the lead towards electrification.”

He said it was not only leading in electric vehicle production, but also battery manufacture and locally-produced green power with its EV36zero build hub, the concept it announced with Government support in the summer when Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the plant.

The Prime Minister visited Sunderland’s Nissan plant following the announcement by the car company that it was to create thousands of jobs making batteries for electric vehicles

The firm will now expand that idea around the world.

Mr Gupta said: “Sunderland is the leader, in collaboration with the government, suppliers, dealers and most importantly, our employees.”

Nissan said it will spend two trillion yen, around £13.2 billion, on electric vehicles over the next five years.

Chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened.

“With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities.

“We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”

Nissan has plans to bring in all-solid-state batteries by 2028, which will be one-third quicker to charge.