The all-new Nissan Rogue crowned “Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021” by AJAC

Steve Milette, president of Nissan Canada Inc., and Marcel Guay, chief marketing manager, crossovers, with the AJAC trophy for the “Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle for 2021”, awarded to the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue stands out in the most popular segment in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) today announced that the all-new Nissan Rogue has been named “Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle for 2021.” The announcement was made on Zone AUTO, a special TV show presented by the Montreal International Auto Show that aired this morning on TVA.



“We are honoured to accept this award from AJAC,” said Steve Milette, president of Nissan Canada Inc. “The all-new Nissan Rogue rose above the pack in a popular segment where the competition is fierce. This new generation of the Rogue meets consumers’ needs with its bold all-new design, upscale interior, exceptional driving dynamics and an array of cutting-edge safety technologies fitted as standard.”

Over 100 automotive journalists from all over the country comprise AJAC, and they put the industry’s latest offerings to the test to assess their on-road capabilities in a range of contexts and conditions. Each eligible vehicle was rigorously evaluated on a variety of criteria, including road handling, technology, safety and convenience.

“The Rogue leads our Canadian lineup. It has been Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Canada consecutively since 2012, and this award is a great achievement for our brand,” said Milette.

“The Rogue has been evaluated by journalists who apply their extensive knowledge and expertise in order to help consumers make the smartest choice. This accolade from AJAC indicates that Nissan’s business transformation plan known as Nissan NEXT is gaining more traction. We are thankful to the numerous AJAC journalists for their time to test Rogue, and thrilled to share this award with our dealer partners and customers.”

The Nissan Rogue is now a finalist for "2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year". The winner will be announced by AJAC in March.

About the 2021 Nissan Rogue

The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue is completely redesigned, with a new platform, powertrain, safety technology, connectivity, and convenience features to truly compete at the top of its class.

Among a range of available driver-assistance features, Rogue's driving experience is enhanced thanks to an all-new Vehicle Motion Control System, which can predict what the driver is trying to do by monitoring steering, acceleration and braking.

Drivers can also enjoy Nissan's ProPILOT Assist, a hands-on, driver-assist technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving and makes long drives on the open highway easier. Speaking of drive distances, Nissan Zero Gravity seats provide comfortable support whether the destination is close or far away. From a security standpoint, the 2021 Rogue provides safety technology such as standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 that includes a lineup of features. Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies include: Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking. The 2021 Rogue also offers 10 standard supplemental air bags and extended crumple zones to help protect occupants.

In addition to the new features and technologies, the 2021 Rogue design reflects the spirit of the vehicle – versatile, fun, edgy, and adventurous. The Rogue adopts signature Nissan design elements such as the floating roof and an evolved V-motion grille and adds exciting new features such as the unique headlight shape and “U-shape” bodyside highlights. The adventure-ready exterior combines athletic strength with a premium appearance. Plus, the 2021 Rogue is offered in a wide range of colour combinations, including – for the first time – four two-tone combinations.

About AJAC

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, videographers, photographers and corporate entities whose focus is the automobile and automotive industry. AJAC journalist members represent Canadian automotive journalism at its highest level, providing honest, informed and original perspective on the subjects covered.

The AJAC is not compensated by the manufacturers and strive to report consistently and without bias, ensuring the content created is trustworthy, helpful and entertaining for Canadian consumers.

