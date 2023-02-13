Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make new models in India

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA said on Monday they would invest $600 million to make six new models in India.

The Japanese and French automakers will work on the projects from their base in Chennai, turning it into an export hub, they said in a statement.

The six models, with each automaker making three, will be built on joint platforms and will also be exported, they said. The new models will consist of two electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by the automakers in India, and four sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The automakers last week unveiled details of their redesigned alliance and gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl ad shows Elon Musk's Tesla cars crashing and ‘killing children’

    A California tech entrepreneur has stepped up his campaign to ban Tesla’s planned full self-driving technology by taking out a television advert during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

  • Hyundai launches 'no commitment' electric vehicle monthly subscription – here's why it's different from leasing

    Hyundai's new electric car subscription service offers customers the chance to use a car on a month-to-month basis with little commitment.

  • Five people injured after an American Airlines plane crashed into a passenger shuttle bus at LAX

    Officials are currently investigating the incident, which occurred Friday night on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport.

  • Tesla owners reveal the best and worst features of their cars, and what they really think of Elon Musk

    More than a dozen Tesla owners revealed the things they like and dislike most about their cars and their thoughts on the divisive CEO Elon Musk.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7

    A 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7 2-Door Hardtop in a California wrecking yard.

  • I took a 24-hour bus ride from Vietnam to Laos. It was uncomfortable but only cost $45, and more memorable than flying.

    Insider's writer took an overnight bus from Vietnam to Laos with a broken toilet, a long border crossing, and no sleep but preferred it to flying.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1983 Chrysler LeBaron Mark Cross Town & Country Convertible

    A 1983 Chrysler LeBaron Town & Country convertible, with faux-wood siding and Mark Cross leather, found in a Denver self-service wrecking yard.

  • Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction

    A rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction, according to data compiled by a website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales. The Strap Tank Harley-Davidson was recorded on vintagent.com as being sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday. The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps.

  • Electric vehicle batteries require precious minerals. That old cellphone may be the solution

    Luxury brand Audi recently partnered with Redwood Materials, a battery recycling startup, to collect rechargeable batteries found in everyday consumer devices -- phones, hearing aides, electric toothbrushes and video game controllers. At least 10 Audi dealerships in the U.S. have so far opted into the burgeoning program, with more expected to join in the coming months. Devices dropped off at dealerships are shipped to Redwood's Nevada facilities for the sorting, recycling and remanufacturing of cobalt and lithium -- two minerals required for EV battery production.

  • In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate

    On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by oil change, engine checks and other costly maintenance costs,” Kariuki said. Electric motorcycles are gaining traction in Kenya as private sector-led firms rush to set up charging points and battery-swapping stations to speed up the growth of cleaner transport and put the east African nation on a path toward fresher air and lower emissions.

  • I relied on Amtrak trains for a recent vacation. Here are 8 things that impressed me so much I'd absolutely do it again.

    Instead of driving or flying through the Northeast, my family booked the Keystone Service and Northeast Regional Amtrak. Here were the best parts.

  • Passengers question safety of Wolfe Island ferry after latest incident

    Dan Berry was disembarking the Wolfe Island ferry at Dawson's Point Terminal on Wednesday night, just as he had hundreds of times before, when he suddenly felt his dump truck drop. "I felt the truck go down, the big bang, looked at my mirrors and noticed the boat wasn't there and people are scrambling," said Berry, who lives on the island, normally a short trip across the St. Lawrence River from Kingston, Ont. Instinct took over and Berry accelerated up the shore ramp, which usually lies horizon

  • FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

    FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash

  • Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash

    A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving veered off Highway 160 and crashed into a tree south of the Freeport Bridge between Clarksburg and Freeport on Thursday evening, CHP said. KCRA 3's Michelle Bandur reports.

  • UP Express says train service to Toronto Pearson Airport will resume Sunday morning

    TORONTO — The UP Express says train service between Union Station in downtown Toronto and Pearson International Airport near the city will resume Sunday morning after cancelling all trains on Saturday due to "service issues." It says in a statement issued Saturday evening that the UP Express, which connects the airport with the major downtown rail hub, will resume 30-minute service between the two sites while making all stops beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. Authorities with Pearson said earlier in th

  • Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus

    An airline jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that it is investigating the incident involving an American Airlines Airbus A321 jet. There were no passengers on board.

  • Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-10 near L-202 Santan

    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Loop 202 Santan Saturday night.

  • New York-Bound Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Flames Shoot From Plane's Wing

    A plane flying from Edinburgh to New York was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off on Friday, February 10, the Glasgow Times reported, after flames were seen shooting from one of the wings.The aircraft was headed for JFK airport but was forced to land at Glasgow Prestwick airport, the Glasgow Times said.Footage by Cory McIntosh, who was on Delta flight 209, shows bright orange flames coming from the wing of the plane. Children can be heard crying in the background.“It was a very scary situation, especially with so many kids on board,” McIntosh told Storyful, adding that the crew were “great at trying to keep people calm.”“They were clearly shaken by the situation but remained professional and helped a lot of passengers calm down. Can’t fault them,” she said.A Delta Air Lines spokesperson said the flight was diverted following “a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft’s two engines,” in a statement reported by the Glasgow Times. Credit: Cory McIntosh via Storyful

  • WA needs a new set of thinkers to tackle the idea of a second international airport | Opinion

    We need urban planners, ecologists, farmers, economic researchers, climate activists, and visionaries involved. | From The Olympian Editorial Board

  • British skier dies after ‘high-speed’ accident in French resort

    A British tourist has died following an off-piste skiing accident in the French Alps, emergency services confirmed on Sunday.