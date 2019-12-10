Nissan holds Fuji shootout to decide 2020 drivers

The Yokohama-based manufacturer is understood to have tested a number of drivers, including the majority of its existing roster, following the NISMO Festival on Sunday.

One driver who is certain to not return to Nissan is Frederic Makowiecki, who drove for B-Max Racing alongside Kohei Hirate in 2019 but was unveiled on Saturday night as a full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver for Porsche for the 2020 season.

The Frenchman had previously told Motorsport.com that his Porsche commitments would take priority for the 2020 campaign, and the high number of clashes between the SUPER GT and IMSA calendars next year makes a return to the Japanese series impossible.

Of Nissan’s 2019 drivers, only Ronnie Quintarelli and Jann Mardenborough are believed to be locked in for next season, although Tsugio Matsuda’s place would appear to be relatively secure given his involvement in the development of the 2020 GT-R.

Daiki Sasaki, Team Impul Nissan

Daiki Sasaki, Team Impul Nissan Andy Chan

