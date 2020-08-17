Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam, Dies at 50 Of Liver Cirrhosis

And 2020 has claimed another person from the entertainment industry. Ajay Devgn's Drishya director Nishikant Kamat, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on August 11 and was critical, has passed away. As per reports, Nishikant who had, in the past, suffered from liver cirrhosis, suffered a relapse of the same and his condition was said to be terminal at the time of admission. And now, the director breathed his last. Director Nishikant Kamat Gets Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Condition Critical.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri expressed his condolences in a tweet where he reminisced fond memories of Nishikant. Milap recalled how the late filmmaker had awarded him for a play in college. Milap, in his tweet, also revealed that Nishikant Kamat was going to direct Abhishek Bachchan's now shelved film Sanak, which he (Milap) and Mushtaq Sheikh had penned together.





Nishikant was the brains behind acclaimed films like Dombivli Fast, Evano Oruvan, Madaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force, Drishyam and Rocky Handsome where he even acted in a negative role. Nishikant also fulfilled his acting aspirations in Saatchya Aat Gharat, Fugay, Daddy and Bhavesh Joshi.

Only recently, one of his most successful films, Drishyam, completed 5 years. Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu, this Nishikant Kamat venture was one of the most successful and acclaimed movies of 2015. Our deepest condolences to Nishikant's family!