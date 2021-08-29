Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Athletics Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men's High Jump T47 Final

Team Latestly
Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal will feature in the finals of Men's High Jump- T47. The clash has a tentative start time of 03:58 PM IST on August 29, 2021 (Sunday). The event will be televised on DD Sports and Eurosport channels with Discovery plus providing the live streaming. Check live score

