Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Athletics Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men's High Jump T47 Final
Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal will feature in the finals of Men's High Jump- T47. The clash has a tentative start time of 03:58 PM IST on August 29, 2021 (Sunday). The event will be televised on DD Sports and Eurosport channels with Discovery plus providing the live streaming. Check live score
Ready for another exciting day at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics
Check out the schedule for 29 August and don't forget to set your ⏰
Your prayers and wishes are their strength, so come on let's #Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/8dGuJiRNVz
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021
